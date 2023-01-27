Sunday, Jan. 1
- 12000 Meadowlark Court — Officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle theft at the listed location. Suspect was found and is being charged by another agency.
- 11600 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — Report of a fraud report where a hotel room was booked under a different name. Case is under investigation.
- 11300 block of 57th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to assist a nearby agency with a disturbance call with someone ringing a doorbell. Party gone on arrival.
Monday, Jan. 2
- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a theft of alcohol at the listed business. No suspects.
- 6230 Larch Lane — Report of a stolen package from a homeowner’s front step. No suspects
- 12700 block of 69th Ave. — Officers were called out to a suspicious male walking up random people’s driveways and looking through windows. Officers could not locate the male.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
- 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway — A resident had come into the Police Department with a stray cat he had found. Brought to PUPS.
- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd . — Officers arrested a 22-year-old female and a 25-year-old female for shoplifting at the listed business.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 46-year-old male suspect was given a citation for theft and was trespassed from the listed establishment.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
- 11700 block Central Park Way — Report of a stolen package from an apartment complex mailroom that contained an apple watch. No suspects.
- 12900 block of 63rd Ave. — Report of two fraudulent checks that were cashed from a business account without consent. No suspects.
- 7000 block of Quantico Lane — Officers responded to a neighbor issue where one neighbor was covering another neighbor’s mailbox with snow while snowplowing. Assisted/advised.
- A 46-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation on the 6700 block of Boone Ave., Brooklyn Park.
Thursday, Jan. 5
- 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a theft of gaming controllers at the listed business. No suspects.
Friday, Jan. 6
- 93rd Ave. and Pilgrim Lane – Report of random personal items dumped in a park. A CSO disposed of the items in a dumpster.
- 10700 block of 93rd Ave. — Report of stolen items from a vehicle where the window was smashed. No suspects.
- 11800 block of 80th Ave. — Officers responded to a stolen vehicle report from an apartment complex’s apartment garage. Case is under investigation.
Saturday, Jan. 7
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a theft that had occurred. Suspect gone on arrival.
- 12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a stolen vehicle from a parking lot of a commercial gym where the vehicle keys were taken from an unlocked gym locker. No suspects.
- 12800 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — A found wallet was turned into the Police Department eventually returned to it’s rightful owner that same day.
Sunday, Jan. 8
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Officers were dispatched to a theft of a gaming console at the listed business. Case is under investigation.
- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a theft at the listed location. Suspects gone on arrival.
Monday, Jan. 9
- Bass Lake Road and I-494 — A 55-year-old male driver was arrested for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety.
- 10500 block of Troy Lane — Report of stolen catalytic converters and numerous small engine equipment was taken from a business. Case is under investigation.
- A 24-year-old male was cited for theft on the 16500 block of 96th Ave.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
- 11800 block of Fountains Way — Report of a counterfeit bill being used at the restaurant listed. No identifiable suspect information.
- 8000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — A 58-year-old male driver was arrested for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety after being pulled over for illegal window tint.
- A 34-year-old male was cited for theft on the 11400 block of Fountains Drive.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 40-year-old female suspect was arrested for theft and drug possession after shoplifting at the above business.
- 11400 block of Fountains Drive — Officers responded to a theft of miscellaneous items at the listed store. No suspects.
- 9800 block of Ives Lane — Report of stolen items from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home. No suspects.
- A 45-year-old male suspect was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Thursday, Jan. 12
- 11900 block of Central Park Way — Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint. Call was unfounded upon arrival.
- 13600 block of Grove Drive — Report of a stolen replacement cell phone screen at the listed location. Suspect was a former employee. No charges.
- 9300 block of Jefferson Hwy. — Report of a victim’s identity being used to apply for a loan. Case is under investigation.
Friday, Jan. 13
- 13300 block of Grove Drive — Officers were dispatched to an attempted burglary in progress. Suspects gone on arrival.
- 12200 block of 92nd Ave. — Report of fraudulent charges on a bank account after the victim’s credit card was stolen at a hotel in another jurisdiction earlier in the week. No suspects.
- 16600 block of 92nd Ave N. — A male was issued a citation for trespassing at a property he was already trespassed from.
- A 24-year-old male was cited for theft on the 16400 block of County Road 30.
Saturday, Jan. 14
- 56th Ave. and Quail Ave. — Officers were called to assist with a K9 track for a nearby agency where a suspect had fled on foot. Suspect located by another K9 team.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Report of a suspicious vehicle in the area where the reporting party was concerned that someone was following them. Police could not locate the vehicle. Cleared.
- 13300 block of Bass Lake Road — Officers were dispatched to the above address for a disturbance. Two individuals were eventually trespassed from the premises.
Other
- During this time period there were 67 property damage traffic accidents and 10 property damage injury traffic accidents.
