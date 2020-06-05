Maple Grove recognizes retired Officer Anton and his 33 years

A Maple Grove police officer has retired after nearly 33 years serving the city.
David Anton began his career in 1987 as a community service officer and was promoted to police officer in 1990.
As a police officer he held various positions to include field training officer, investigator, investigator/school resource officer at Maple Grove Junior High School, Emergency Response Unit member and bike patrol duties.
Throughout his career Anton investigated or was involved in a number of high profile and complex cases and received over 20 letters or documents of appreciation for his high quality work.
In 2019, Anton was awarded the Maple Grove Police Department Medal of Honor for his selfless and professional actions during a critical incident in 2017.
“He will be greatly missed, professionally and personally. The city of Maple Grove wishes him well on his retirement and the next chapter of his life,” said Police Chief Eric Werner said.
The Maple Grove City Council also recognized Anton during its May 18 meeting.
Councilor Phil Leith said, “He is a great police officer, and just an all-around great guy.”
Councilor Karen Jaeger said, “David, it’s been my pleasure to know you and work with you all these years.”
Councilor Judy Hanson said, “I just want to congratulate Officer Anton for all the years of service to Maple Grove.”
Mayor Mark Steffenson said, “He’s been a great officer for our city.”
Councilor Kristy Barnett added she wished Anton a happy retirement and thanked him for his service. “I do hope that at some point maybe we could bring everyone back to wish them well in person,” she said in regards to the city’s typical retirement gathering that was not held due to social distancing requirements.
