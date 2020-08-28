The Maple Grove Police Department will be losing just under 60 years of experience with the retirements of Capt. Keith Terlinden and Sgt. Trent MacDonald. Both retirements were recognized by the Maple Grove City Council during its Aug. 17 meeting.
CAPTAIN KEITH TERLINDEN
Terlinden retired from law enforcement effective July 31. He served nearly 27 years with the city of Maple Grove. Prior to coming to Maple Grove he was an officer with the Glencoe, Sacred Heart and Brownton police departments and a deputy with the McCloud County Sheriff’s Office.
He had a total of 29 years experience in the law enforcement profession. He also served with the United States Army prior to his law enforcement career.
“Keith held numerous positions with the Maple Grove Police Department to include patrol officer, field training officer, investigator, sergeant, ERU commander, and captain,” Maple Grove Police Chief Eric Werner said. “Keith also was involved in a number of significant projects that included transitioning the TriTech records management system, coordinating drug take back program, upgrading to encrypted portable radio technology, and assisting in arranging many key department-wide trainings.”
The city thanked Terlinden for his years of service with the police department and to the law enforcement profession and wished him well on his future endeavors in retirement.
“He’s a great man, and we’re truly going to miss him,” Councilor Karen Jaeger said.
Councilor Phil Leith thanked him for his 27 years of service.
Councilor Judy Hanson said Terlinden was the ultimate professional.
“Twenty-seven years shows great commitment,” Councilor Kristy Barnett said. “I want to thank him for his time and dedication to the city.”
Mayor Mark Steffenson said, “Capt. Terlinden has been a great officer over the years. He’s done an excellent job.”
SGT. TRENT MACDONALD
“It’s an honor and privilege tonight to be able to recognize the retirement of Sergeant Trent MacDonald,” Chief Werner said at the Aug. 17 meeting. His retirement date is Sept. 11.
MacDonald has served over 24 years with the city of Maple Grove and six years with the city of Eau Claire Police Department in Wisconsin. In total, he has served 30 years in the law enforcement profession.
“Trent held numerous positions with our agency to include officer, DARE officer, investigator, Osseo Senior High School liaison, emergency response unit member and leader, patrol sergeant, and two terms as the investigations unit sergeant,” Werner said.
Werner added MacDonald also demonstrated his passion for the investigations function of the agency and was involved in or led many high profile cases. He attended the highly respected Northwestern Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command and Managing the Investigations Unit schools, which greatly benefited the Maple Grove department and its investigations unit.
Policing is a tradition in the MacDonald family with Trent being the second family member to serve a long-term career in municipal policing.
“We thank Trent for his years of service with our agency and to the law enforcement profession, and wish him well on his future endeavors in his retirement,” Werner said.
Councilor Leith thanked MacDonald for his many years of service. “I want to wish him all the best in his retirement and thank him for his service,” he added.
Councilor Barnett said, “He will be missed.”
Councilor Jaeger added that worked with MacDonald through the city’s DARE program. She also wished him a great retirement.
Mayor Steffenson said, “Sgt. MacDonald has been a dedicated officer on our force for years. He’s done a great job for us in all different the roles he’s held.”
Councilor Hanson also recognized MacDonald for his years of service.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.