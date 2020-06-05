The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of May 17 to 23, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, May 17
11700 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a theft from auto. Officer responded and found window broken and personal property stolen from vehicle parked in garage. No suspect information.
6200 block of Meadowlark Lane — There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer responded and found homeowner had noted unknown individual parked in driveway of residence. Contact was made with the driver who stated they had pulled in to take a phone call. Advised of concerns and the party moved on.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a shoplifter. Officer responded and the 25-year-old male suspect was arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
A 37-year-old female was cited for fifth degree sale of a controlled substance and possession of heroin on the 13800 block of Grove Drive.
Monday, May 18
9600 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer responded and learned person had been attempting several doors for entrance into hotel. It was found the individual was there to visit a guest at the property who was legitimately registered. There were no problems.
10500 block of County Road 81 — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found miscellaneous property had been stolen from vehicle parked in garage storage unit. No suspect information.
14900 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded and found homeowner had noted occupied vehicle parked on street overnight. Contact was made with the sole occupant who stated they were visiting friends the previous evening and had been too tired to drive home. There were no problems.
A 44-year-old male was cited for third degree burglary and computer crime on the 11600 block of Fountains Drive.
Tuesday, May 19
11900 block of 101st Ave. — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent charges had occurred on credit card. The incident is under further investigation.
12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated wallet had been stolen from her purse while shopping inside business. No suspect information.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and the 40-year-old female suspect was arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
Wednesday, May 20
10700 block of Boundary Creek Terrace — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer made contact with homeowner who had several guests over at a bonfire. Advised of the ordinance and agreed to comply.
12100 block of 85th Place — There was a report of an annimal complaint. Officer responded and found baby birds and nest had fallen onto the ground. They were safely returned to a secure spot.
10700 block of 93rd Ave. — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact and found trailer had been stolen from outside of business. No suspect information.
Thursday, May 21
12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of trespass. Officer made contact with panhandler outside of business who had been previously warned to stay off the property. He was served a trespass notice and left without further incident.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and the 48-year-old male suspect was found to be in possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia for which he was arrested along with Misdemeanor Theft charges.
14100 block of Territorial Road — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer made contact and learned that adult female observed a truck following her while out walking which had left the scene. Advised regarding safety procedures.
A 21-year-old female was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Friday, May 22
7200 block of Hemlock Lane — There was a report of loud music. Officer responded and informed the resident of the complaint. The individual had been playing video games and agreed to keep the volume down.
10500 block of County Road 81 — There was a report of theft of a vehicle. Officer responded and found motorcycle parked near business overnight had been stolen. No suspect information.
8500 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact with individual who stated they had been the recipient of harassing text messages from an acquaintance. The party was informed that further communication could result in charges.
A 50-year-old male was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
A 34-year-old female was cited for theft, possession of shoplifting gear, smuggling contraband articles into prison and fifth degree possession and heroin on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Saturday, May 23
East Fish Lake Road & 80th Ave. — An officer on routine patrol observed erratic driving behavior. Contact was made with the 48-year-old female driver who indicated signs of intoxication, and she was arrested for third degree DWI.
12700 block of Bass Lake Road — There was a report of burglary. Officer responded and found cash had been stolen overnight from business. The incident is under further investigation.
8000 block of Everest Lane — There was a report of mail theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated products had been stolen from inside package delivered to residence. No suspect information.
A 32-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 28-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 41-year-old male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 7100 block of Ximnes Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 10 property damage traffic accidents and 1 property damage injury traffic accident.
