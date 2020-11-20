The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Nov. 1 to 7, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Nov. 1
8900 block of Rosewood Lane — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with intoxicated male who was walking along roadway. He was escorted safely back to a friend’s residence nearby where he was staying for the night.
Bass Lake Road & I-494 — An officer on routine patrol responded to a stalled vehicle on roadway. The 29-year-old male driver showed signs of intoxication and was subsequently arrested for fourth degree DWI.
9200 block of Queensland Lane — There was a report of theft from vehicle. Officer responded and found wallet had been stolen overnight from unlocked vehicle parked in driveway of residence. No suspect information.
A 39-year-old male was cited for no proof of insurance, careless driving, third degree DWI, and driving after cancellation at Maple Grove Parkway and 96th Ave.
A 21-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of drugs, introducing contraband into jail, and warrant arrest on the 11800 block of Fountains Way.
Monday, Nov. 2
13700 block of 62nd Ave. — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated mailbox had been stolen and outdoor decorations tampered with. No suspect information.
7800 block of Jefferson Hwy. — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found a large amount of cable had been stolen from business.
11200 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of threats. Officer made contact with parties involved in dispute over mask wearing inside of business. No charges pursued.
A 45-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI, careless driving and warrant arrest at Weaver Lake Road and Pineview Lane.
A 36-year-old male was cited for receiving stolen property, driving after cancellation, and fifth degree drug possession at Hemlock Lane and 63rd Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
100 block of Eagle Lake Drive — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with owner who stated tools were stolen from vehicle overnight.
18200 block of 82nd Ave. — There was a report of vandalism. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated political sign had been torn up and left in yard. No suspect information.
8500 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of damage to property. Officer made contact with individual who had tire slashed on vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
A 36-year-old male was cited for third degree damage to property on the 17500 block of 96th Ave.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
17500 block of 96th Ave. — There was report of an unwanted person. Officer made contact with resident who stated acquaintance had been repeatedly ringing doorbell and yelling. It was found the adult male claimed a party at the address owed him money. The individual was not home, and he left the scene without further incident.
6300 block of Vinewood Lane — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer made contact with occupant who had been sleeping in parking lot for several hours. The individual stated they had traveled from out-of-state and were resting before eating at the location and then planned to continue on. There were no problems.
13600 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two male suspects had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
Thursday, Nov. 5
8500 block of Sycamore Lane — There was a report of threats. Officer responded and found homeowner was involved in verbal altercation with work crew over disagreement. The situation was mediated and no charges were pursued.
7000 block of Carey Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with homeowner who observed two suspects take mail from neighbor’s mailbox. The males fled the scene when confronted. Unable to locate.
9500 block of Upland Lane — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found wallet had been stolen from office by suspect noted loitering inside the business. The incident is under further investigation.
A 31-year-old female and a 32-year-old female were cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 34-year-old male was cited for assault on the 6400 block of Glacier Lane.
Friday, Nov. 6
18700 block of 70th Way — There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer made contact with female who stated an adult male had approached her in parking lot of business for personal information. The suspect persisted by trying the door handle of her vehicle, but she drove away from the location. The incident is under further investigation.
8200 block of Kirkwood Lane — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop for violation. The adult male driver was found to have an outstanding warrant and was subsequently arrested.
10900 block of 99th Place — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual suffering from possible seizure. Provided aid until ambulance arrived to transport victim to hospital for further care.
A 36-year-old male was cited for assault on the 7600 block of Dallas Lane.
A 36-year-old male was cited for second degree burglary on the 9600 block of Grove Circle.
Saturday, Nov. 7
10300 block of 102nd Place — There was a report of harassment. Officer responded and found two neighbors were involved in a dispute. One of the parties continued to harass the other individual. The situation was mediated and no charges were pursued.
7800 block of Main St. — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found two wallets had been stolen from employee storage room with subsequent fraudulent transactions occurring. The incident is under further investigation.
9700 block of 69th Ave. — There was a report of theft from vehicle. Officer made contact with owner who stated catalytic converter had been stolen from vehicle in apartment complex parking lot. No suspect information.
A 59-year-old female was cited for assault on the 6200 block of Nathan Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 17 property damage traffic accidents and two property damage injury traffic accidents.
