The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of May 24 to 30, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, May 24
9400 block of Dunkirk Lnane — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found large group of vehicles congregating in parking lot of business. Contact was made with one of the drivers who committed a traffic violation while leaving the scene and ignored attempts to conduct traffic stop. The 25-year-old male driver was arrested for fleeing police in motor vehicle and driving after suspension.
17200 block of 77th Ave. — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found a verbal altercation had occurred between a male and female. The parties agreed to separate. The incident is under further review due to disparities.
9600 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with staff who stated there had been a group of juveniles loitering in the business who had since left the scene. No further problems.
A 22-year-old male was cited for open bottle on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 43-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 26-year-old male was cited for DWI refusal to submit to test and second degree DWI on the 14500 block of Weaver Lake Road.
Monday, May 25
8200 block of Kirkwood Lane — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer made contact with driver of vehicle in parking lot who was advised. The party apologized and went inside the building.
16300 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a gas no-pay. Officer made contact with staff who stated repeated offenses have occurred with suspect who had left the scene; the incident is under further investigation.
12600 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded to business where possible attempts at entering the business were noted. No apparent loss of property. No suspect information.
A 31-year-old male was cited for giving a false name to police officer on the 9600 block of Trenton Lane.
Tuesday, May 26
Robin Road & 65th Ave. — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer made contact with the driver who was found to be in possession of marijuana and arrested.
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer responded and learned individual had parked vehicle outside of business for several days and reported it stolen. It was found that the business had it towed. No further assistance needed.
13700 block of 86th Ave. — There was a report of an assault. Officer responded and learned that driver had dropped off passenger who refused to pay and then had been pepper sprayed. The suspect had fled the scene. The incident is under further investigation.
A 45-year-old male was cited for assault on the 11700 block of Central Park Way.
Wednesday, May 27
8800 block of Ives Lane — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual had fallen and was injured. The ambulance arrived to transport the victim to the hospital for further care.
13200 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer made contact with individual outside of business with flashlight. The party stated they were looking for rocks and had permission from the staff to do so. She was advised of the concern and left the scene.
12200 block of 62nd Ave. — There was a report of juvenile problem. Officer responded and learned juveniles had been shooting BB guns off back deck of residence. Advised of ordinance violation. There were no further issues.
A 23-year-old female was cited for theft on the 6500 block of Quinwood Lane.
A 33-year-old male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 14000 block of 75th Place.
Thursday, May 28
10700 block of 89th Ave. —There was a report of damage to property. Officer made contact with party who noted damage to door of vehicle parked outside place of employment in attempt at entry. The incident is under further investigation.
17700 block of 93rd Place — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated items had been stolen from garden. No suspect information.
18900 block of 96th Place — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found that the individual had left the residence and no further assistance was needed.
An 18-year-old female was cited for burglary on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Friday, May 29
12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of burglary. Officer responded and found two 21-year-old males and a 19-year-old male had stolen merchandise from the store. The suspects were located and arrested for third degree burglary and criminal damage to property.
9500 block of Blackoaks Lane — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found former employee had been involved in a verbal dispute with staff which had escalated. The individual was trespassed from the business.
13900 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with owner who stated license plate had been stolen. No suspect information.
A 45-year-old male was cited for violating a no contact order on the 11700 block of Central Park Way.
Saturday, May 30
9100 block of Upland Lane — There was a report of a theft. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated lawnmower had been stolen from shed. No suspect information.
13300 block of 70th Place — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found a couple had been involved in a verbal dispute. No charges stemming from the incident.
16100 block of 89th Ave. — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with resident who stated two cars of teens had driven to dead end area in neighborhood. Contact was made with the group and it was learned they were making videos. There were no problems.
Other
During this time period there were 14 property damage traffic accidents.
