The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Nov. 22 to 28, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Nov. 22
11500 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found merchandise had been stolen and suspect left the scene. The incident is under further investigation.
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer responded and found customer refused to wear mask inside of business. The individual was served a trespass notice at the request of staff and left without further incident.
Elm Creek Blvd. & 89th Ave. — An officer on routine patrol observed traffic violation. Contact was made with the 64-year-old male driver who was arrested for driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety.
A 37-year-old male was cited for assault on the 15300 block of 96th Place.
Monday, Nov. 23
11200 block of Eagle Lake Blvd. — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated unemployment benefits had been fraudulently applied for in their name. No suspect information.
7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found computer tower had been stolen from business center. No suspect information.
16400 block of 92nd Ave. — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found package had been stolen from front step of residence. No suspect information.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
11800 block of 80th Ave. — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer made contact with individual who stated there had been a dispute with family member but one of the parties had left the residence. No further assistance needed.
8500 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with victim who stated credit card had been stolen from unlocked vehicle parked in driveway with subsequent fraudulent transaction attempts. No suspect information.
10200 block of Yorktown Lane — There was a report of a theft. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated political sign had been stolen from yard. No suspect information.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
11600 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found business had been broken into and money stolen. The incident is under further investigation.
16100 block of 73rd Place — There was a report of an animal complaint. Officer responded and found several sheep in yard of residence. Officers herded the animals safely back to nearby farm where they had passed through a broken fence. No further issues.
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult female had stolen merchandise. The suspect was subsequently arrested for felony theft and trespassed from the business.
Thursday, Nov. 26
7700 block of Comstock Lane — There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer made contact with homeowner who had been approached by unknown male requesting to go inside the residence to warm up. A paid ride home was offered via Uber, and the individual left the scene without incident.
11500 block of 100th Ave. — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple had been involved in a verbal dispute; nothing physical occurred. The male party agreed to leave the residence. No further issues.
9200 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer responded and found vehicle running outside of residence with music playing loudly. The homeowner promptly turned it off. No further issues.
A 57-year-old male was cited for assault on the 14000 block of 79th Ave.
A 34-year-old male was cited for second degree burglary, third degree damage to property, possession of burglary tools, and trespassed on the 10100 block of Fernbrook Lane.
A 37-year-old male was cited for intent to escape motor vehicle tax on the 8600 block of Interstate 94.
Friday, Nov. 27
12500 block of James Deane Parkway — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found individual slumped over inside vehicle parked and running outside of building. The 51-year-old male was found to be intoxicated and was subsequently arrested for DWI.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated purse had been stolen from cart while shopping with subsequent fraudulent transactions occurring. The incident is under further investigation.
8600 block of I-94 — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver during traffic stop. The 24-year-old male was subsequently arrested for driving after revocation and fifth degree possession.
A 30-year-old male was cited for fifth degree drug possession, assault, first degree damage to property, and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 7700 block of Main St.
Saturday, Nov. 28
11900 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult male had stolen merchandise and left the business on foot. The suspect was located nearby and was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor theft.
Hemlock Lane & Main St. — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver of vehicle for equipment violation. The adult female was found to have an outstanding warrant for which she was arrested.
6400 block of Sycamore Lane — There was a report of a theft of a vehicle. Officer responded and found keys were left in vehicle parked outside of building and was stolen. The incident is under further investigation.
A 43-year-old male was cited for first degree DWI, driving after cancellation, careless driving, fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana, window tint too dark, and failure to drive in a single lane.
Other
During this time period there were 15 property damage traffic accidents and 2 property damage injury traffic accidents.
