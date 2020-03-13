The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Feb. 22 to 29, 2020. Refer to the city Website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Feb. 23
8600 block of Pineview Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with adult female who appeared to be sleeping in vehicle parked outside of business. She stated she was waiting for her son to give him a ride home. There were no problems.
12300 block of 74th Ave. — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded to residence where adult male was ill. Paramedics arrived to transport the victim to the hospital for further care.
11500 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult male had been observed taking merchandise and left the scene. The incident is under further investigation.
A 20-year-old male was cited for second degree assault, felon convicted of crime of violence-firearm violation on the 8400 block of Comstock Lane.
A 23-year-old female was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Monday, Feb. 24
Elm Creek Blvd. & 86th Ave. N. — An officer on routine patrol observed a vehicle crashed in median. Contact was made with the 39-year-old female driver who indicated signs of impairment and was arrested for second degree DWI.
16400 block of 72nd Place — There was a report of burglary. Officer responded and found residence had been entered overnight and cell phones and miscellaneous items stolen. The incident is under further investigation.
7800 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact and learned that a small amount of cash had been stolen from unlocked vehicle overnight. No suspect information.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
7900 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of a theft. Officer responded and found employee had stolen cash and merchandise. The 20-year-old female was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
17000 block of 90th Court — There was a report of harassment. Officer responded and found individual had contacted neighbors with complaints on several occasions. Advised the individual to involve police when issues arise.
12800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer made contact and found customer had dispute with staff at business. Advised it was a civil issue. Nothing criminal had occurred.
A 21-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at I-694 and Hwy. 169.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Sycamore Lane and 63rd Ave. — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle with equipment violation. Contact was made with the 43-year-old male driver who was arrested for fifth degree possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7600 block of Urbandale Lane — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and found unauthorized charges had occurred on victim’s credit card. No suspect information.
12800 block of Bass Lake Road — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact and learned window had been smashed on vehicle parked outside of business and purse stolen. Subsequent fraudulent charges occurred on credit card. The incident is under further investigation.
A 57-year-old male was cited for giving a peace officer a false name and warrant arrest on the 7200 block of Forestview Lane.
A 25-year-old female was cited for driving after revocation and giving a peace officer a false name on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
A 19-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle at 63rd Ave. and Balsam Lane.
Thursday, Feb. 27
I-94 & Weaver Lake Road — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle commit traffic violations. Contact was made with the 40-year-old female driver who was arrested for fifth degree possession and an outstanding warrant.
7000 block of Peony Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and learned unknown male had made contact with resident regarding home security, and follow up with the business indicated false representation. Advised extra patrol and to call if noted in area.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and a 32-year-old female, a 50-yearold male, and a 24-year-old female were arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the store.
A 19-year-old male was cited for first degree burglary and first degree damage to property on the 13900 block of 81st Ave.
Friday, Feb. 28
Highway 610 & Jefferson Hwy. — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop due to erratic driving behavior. The 33-year-old female driver was arrested for misdemeanor DWI.
11900 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of a gas no pay. Officer responded and found suspect has pumped gas on multiple occasions and left the scene. The incident is under further investigation.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found a 30-year-old male and a 20-year-old female had stolen merchandise and left the scene. The suspects were located nearby and arrested for gross misdemeanor theft.
A 25-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DWI, careless driving and open bottle at 69th Ave. and Magda Drive.
A 41-year-old female was cited for second degree DWI, careless driving at Hemlock Lane and Elm Creek Blvd.
A 36-year-old female was cited for possessing or selling a small amount of marijuana on the 16800 block of 91st Ave.
Saturday, Feb. 29
6300 block of Kingsview Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded to report of a vehicle driving through neighborhood stopping at mailboxes. The driver was found to be delivering newspapers. There were no problems.
16700 block of 94th Ave. — There was a report of theft by swindle. Officer responded and found suspect attempted returning stolen merchandise. The incident is under further investigation.
17000 block of 90th Court — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer responded and found TV was playing loudly. Residents were advised
A 22-year-old female was cited for fourth degree DWI, careless driving and failure to stop for traffic control at Elm Creek Blvd. and Maple Knoll Way.
A 34-year-old male was cited for possessing or selling a small amount of marijuana and driving after cancellation at Maple Grove Parkway and Grove Circle.
A 51-year-old female was cited for fourth degree DWI and careless driving at Weaver Lake Road and 83rd Way.
Other
During this time period there were 27 property damage traffic accidents.
