The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Nov. 21 to 27, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Nov. 21
11200 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a theft of motor vehicle in the parking lot of the location listed.
6800 block of Hemlock Lane — There was a report a car was broken into and purse stolen with contents inside. No suspect information.
Monday, Nov. 22
12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting at the noted location where several items were stolen. No suspect information.
9700 block of 104th Ave. — There was a report of a computer being hacked and possible identity theft. Advised the RP to have a fraud alert placed.
8000 block of Arrowwood Lane — There was a report of a wallet and garage door opener being stolen from a vehicle parked in the driveway. No suspects at this time.
A 34-year-old male was cited for assault on the 7200 block of Forestivew Lane.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
8100 block of Maple Lane — There was a report of an alarm going off at a residence late in the night. Officers found no one in the home and suspected it may have been the wind which blew the door open setting off the alarm.
6400 block of Ranchview Lane — There was a stolen vehicle report from inside a homeowner’s garage. Vehicle was recovered the next day in a different city.
7100 block of Archer Lane — There was a report of a suspicious truck sitting in a cul-de-sac for a couple hours. Officers arrived and realized it was a contractor waiting for windows to be delivered to a residence.
A 49-year-old male was cited for assault and fleeing a peace officer on the 9400 block of Trenton Lane.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was report of a shoplifter who took off with the stolen merchandise and placed it in a vehicle. The suspect was locked out and then fled on foot. The stolen merchandise was returned. There are no leads on the suspect at this time.
12700 block of Bass Lake Road — There was a report that the gas tank of a business owned vehicle had been drilled into and gasoline was stolen and spilled all over the parking lot. No suspect information.
12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of three unknown suspects who had taken merchandise from the store and left without paying. An employee contacted one of the suspects outside and he dropped the merchandise and fled. The merchandise was recovered. There is no suspect information.
A 38-year-old female was cited for driving after cancellation at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
Thursday, Nov. 25
15100 block of 82nd Ave. — Officers were dispatched to an open service door at the noted location. Officers arrived and did not notice any forced entry into the residence. Nothing appeared missing or tampered with.
Friday, Nov. 26
12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of two unknown males stealing perfume from a store and fleeing on foot. More information needed to try and identify the suspects.
15300 block of Grove Circle — Officers arrested a known shoplifter at the listed location for theft and he was trespassed as well.
11400 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a theft by swindle in where a familiar shoplifter made a fraudulent return. This case is under investigation.
A 42-year-old male was cited for violating a no contact order on the 17000 block of Weaver Lake Road.
Saturday, Nov. 27
7800 block of Main St. — There was a report of a found gun on top of a toilet in the restaurant’s bathroom. Officers inventoried the gun and the case is under investigation to find the owner of the weapon.
11900 block of Central Park Way — Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint at an apartment complex where there was a loud party. Officers advised everyone to quiet down and left the scene.
12900 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of a male party out in the parking lot of the hotel smashing a vehicle’s mirrors with a gold club. The 31-year-old male was arrested and charged for damage to property.
A 31-year-old male was cited for assault on the 9200 block of Zanzibar Lane.
A 33-year-old female was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 59-year-old female was cited for assault on the 9200 block of 100th Ave.
Other
During this time period there were 30 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.