The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of March 21 to 27, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, March 21
12500 block of 74th Ave. — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated package was stolen from front stoop. The incident is under further investigation.
7200 block of Hemlock Lane — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found two garage door openers were stolen from vehicles parked in garage. The incident is under further investigation.
10000 block of County Road 81— There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found unruly customer who was trespassed from the business at request of staff.
A 31-year-old female was cited for driving after suspension and fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana at Hwy. 169 & I-694.
A 36-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana at Hwy. 169 & I-694.
A 20-year-old male was cited for unregistered vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and driving after revocation at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
A 19-year-old male was cited for possessing/selling a small amount of marijuana at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
A 27-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI on I-694.
Monday, March 22
6700 block of Troy Lane — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent unemployment claim had been made in their name. No suspect information.
Nathan Lane & Pilgrim Way — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded to scene of accident and found the driver was in possession of a stolen vehicle. The 31-year-old male suspect was arrested for felony motor vehicle theft among other charges.
I-94 & Weaver Lake Road — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver for equipment violation. The adult female suspect was found to be in possession of narcotics for which she was arrested.
A 30-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection and fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana on the 11800 block of Fountains Way.
A 43-year-old male was cited for driving license restrictions at Elm Creek Blvd. and Maple Knoll Way.
A 23-year-old male was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and driving after revocation at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
A 25-year-old male was cited for carrying/possessing a pistol without a permit and second degree sale of drugs at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
Tuesday, March 23
7400 block of Peony Lane — There was a report of theft by swindle. Officer made contact with victim who stated they were scammed a large sum of money over the phone. The incident is under further investigation.
15800 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with victim who stated credit card had been stolen with subsequent fraudulent transaction occurring. No suspect information.
9000 block of Zanzibar Lane — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact with victim who stated they had received packages containing threatening messages from individual; advised.
Wednesday, March 24
9100 block of Comstock Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person sleeping in apartment building vestibule. Officer made contact with adult male who was found to have two outstanding warrants for which he was arrested.
9600 block of Merrimac Lane — There was a report of harassment. Officer responded and found neighbors involved in dispute with claims of harassment. The situation was mediated. No further issues.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found shoplifter had tossed the stolen items when confronted and fled the scene. The incident is under further investigation.
A 28-year-old male was cited for first degree burglary on the 9100 block of Comstock Lane.
A 30-year-old male was cited for fourth degree damage to property on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Thursday, March 25
8300 block of Passfield Turn — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent bank account had been opened in their name and mortgage application filed. No suspect information.
7700 block of Ranier Lane — There was a report of suspicious vehicle. Officer made contact with lone female occupant who stated she had pulled over to talk on the phone. There were no issues.
11200 block of 93rd Ave. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found intoxicated male was causing a disturbance at business. The individual was provided a ride to a safe location.
Two 20-year-old females were cited for third degree possession of drugs and fifth degree possession of drugs at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
A 36-year-old male was cited for assault on the 6600 block of Jonquil Court.
Friday, March 26
2 Scimed Place — There was a report of a trespass. Officer responded and found unauthorized individual had entered building and stolen items. Unable to locate the suspect.
Hemlock Lane & 73rd Ave. — An officer on routine patrol made contact with adult female due to driving conduct. The suspect was arrested for fourth degree DWI.
Maple Knoll Way & Pineview Lane — There was a report of welfare check. Officer made contact with adult male walking in and out of traffic. The homeless individual was provided resources and a ride to nearby family member’s home.
A 43-year-old male was cited for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fifth degree possession of drugs, driving after cancellation, fleeing a peace officer, and reckless driving at Zinnia Lane and Maple Knoll Way.
A 23-year-old female was cited for receiving stolen property and fifth degree possession of drugs on the 13800 block of Grove Drive.
Saturday, March 27
13300 block of Bass Lake Road — There was a report of harassment. Officer responded and found individual repeatedly called business about an employee making derogatory comments. The suspect was advised to stop or police would be involved. No further issues.
12600 block of 82nd Ave. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found purse and other items were stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. The incident is under further investigation.
7700 block of Main St. — There was a report of theft by swindle. Officer made contact with individual who stated they had been victim of internet scam. No suspect information.
A 34-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DWI at Hemlock Lane and 73rd Ave.
Other
During this time period there were 16 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
