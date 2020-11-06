The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the City during the week of Oct. 18 to 24, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Oct. 18
13800block of 85th Ave. — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple had been involved in a verbal dispute but nothing physical had occurred. Both parties agreed to separate for the evening. No further assistance needed.
7100 block of Willow Road — There was a report of property damage. Officer made contact with homeowner who discovered window had been broken on residence. No suspect information.
12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two females had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
Monday, Oct. 19
6300 block of Wedgwood Road — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual with difficulty breathing. Victim transported to hospital for further care.
9600 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with individual who stated cash and bank card were stolen from purse with subsequent fraudulent transactions occurring. The incident is under further investigation.
14900 block of 92nd Place — There was a report of a theft. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated political sign had been stolen from yard of residence. No suspect information.
A 25-year-old male was cited for possession of shoplifting gear, theft and giving a peace officer a false name on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 41-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI at Weaver Lake Road and Dunkirk Lane.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found door on business had been pried open and cash stolen. The incident is under further investigation.
7700 block of Main St. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found customer had become disorderly and staff wanted assistance. Gone on officer’s arrival; advised to call if the party returned.
9300 block of Jefferson Hwy. — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and found business had received two fraudulent loan applications. Further follow-up being conducted.
A 44-year-old male was cited for third degree burglary and damage to property on the 13100 block of Weaver Lake Road.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
11800 block of 73rd Ave. — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver of vehicle for traffic violation. The 31-year-old male was arrested for driving after revocation and fifth degree possession.
6200 block of Sycamore Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with owner who stated catalytic converter had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two suspects had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
A 19-year-old male was cited for fifth degree sale of drugs, driving without a valid license, windshield prohibitions, and 21-day temporary permit violation at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
Thursday, Oct. 22
12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found customer became disorderly over a dispute with staff. The individual had left the scene but was notified of being trespassed from the business.
East Fish Lake Road & Sycamore Lane — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver of vehicle for equipment violation. The adult male was arrested for an outstanding warrant, driving after revocation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8100 block of Oakview Drive — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who fraudulent activity on account online. No suspect information.
A 27-year-old male was cited for theft, possession of burglary/theft tools, and fleeing a peace officer on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 24-year-old male was cited for fleeing a peace officer on the 13500 block of Grove Drive.
A 49-year-old male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 14700 block of 77th Place.
A 33-year-old male was cited for drug possession at Elm Creek Blvd. and Revere Lane.
Friday, Oct. 23
9900 block of 65th Ave. — There was a report of mail theft. Officer made contact with individual who stated mail had been stolen from mailbox. No suspect information.
12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two female suspects had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
Pineview Lane & 93rd Ave. — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver of vehicle for equipment violation. The 32-year-old male indicated signs of intoxication and was arrested for second degree DWI.
A 44-year-old male was cited for check forgery on the 10600 block of Nathan Lane.
A 42-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection on the 6500 block of Annapolis Lane.
A 44-year-old male was cited for theft and fifth degree drug possession on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 28-year-old male was cited for driving involved in collision failing to stop on the 12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 25-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant arrest and driving after revocation at E. Fish Lake Road and Sycamore Lane.
Saturday, Oct. 24
7900 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found staff had been involved in dispute with customer who became unruly. The suspect had left the scene. Advised to call if they individual returned for trespass notice to be served.
11800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found window had been broken and two backpacks stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. The incident is under further investigation.
9500 block of Zachary Lane — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop in which the driver indicated signs of intoxication. The 30-year-old female was arrested for fourth degree DWI.
A 37-year-old male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 15100 block of 75th Ave.
Other
During this time period there were 37 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
