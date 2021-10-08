The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of September 19 to 25, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Sept. 19
9800 block of 102nd Place — There was a report of a loud music and revving engine complaint at the noted location. The homeowners were advised to keep the noise down.
12800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — A dog owner was given a citation for leaving his dog in a car unattended.
A 22-year-old male was cited for assault on the 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 26-year-old female was cited for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance on the 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Monday, Sept. 20
11800 block of 80th Ave. — A male party received a citation for stealing a woman’s purse he had just met.
12100 block of Main Street — There was a report of a no pay at the location listed. There are no known suspects.
11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of someone driving an RC car erratically in the parking lot and almost hitting the RP. Officers spoke with both parties and the issue was resolved.
A 21-year-old male was cited for theft, assault and uninsured vehicle on the 11800 block of 80th Ave.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a stolen credit card and wallet inside a public restroom. Case is under investigation.
6200 block of Orleans Lane — There was a report of threatening texts over the last month from unknown numbers. Report is informational only at this time.
13600 block of 80th Circle — There was a report of a theft in progress at a local consignment shop. Case is being investigated at this time.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
11800 block of 95th Ave. — There was a report of a found stolen wallet on a school bus. Case is being investigated.
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of a stolen bike at the listed location. No suspects at this time.
12000 Robin Road — The department was dispatched to a report of a vehicle driving in a park on the grass. Caller was concerned of the vehicle driving into the pond. Upon arrival, there were no vehicles located in the park or in the pond.
A 27-year-old male was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 11500 block of Fountains Drive.
Thursday, Sept. 23
6200 block of Yucca Lane — Officers responded to a call of a fire. Officers made sure all occupants got out of the home safely and assisted the Fire Department when they arrived on scene. MGFD is handling the investigation.
13900 block of Grove Drive — Officers were dispatched for a customer problem with a male party yelling at staff and demanding free food. The suspect was trespassed.
12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of two suspects were arrested for theft and possession of shoplifting gear.
A 41-year-old male was cited for drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after cancellation, and reckless driving at County Road 81 and Elm Creek Blvd.
Friday, Sept. 24
8400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of vandalism inside of a restroom of a park. Report forwarded to Parks and Rec.
11300 block of Fountains Drive — An individual came out to her vehicle and found a note stating that someone had witnessed a guy damage her vehicle with a cart. Call cleared and assisted as it was a civil matter.
94500 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a stolen computer at the noted location. Follow up being done by investigations.
An 18-year-old male was cited for carrying/possessing a pistol without a permit in a public place on the 13600 block of County Road 81.
Saturday, Sept. 25
13000 block of 94th Place — There was a report of an individual tampering with an unlocked vehicle in the driveway.
9000 Chesshire Lane — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the area. Officers contacted the driver who was just trying to get some sleep between jobs.
10000 Trenton Lane — There was a report of someone entering an individual’s vehicle parked in the driveway. No loss.
A 24-year-old male was cited for littering, warrant arrest, obstructing the legal process, and possesion of drug paraphernalia at Maple Grove Knoll Way and Elm Creek Blvd.
Other
During this time period there were 33 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.