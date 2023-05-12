Sunday, April 16
- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a burglary of an ATM machine. Case is under investigation.
- 82nd Ave. and Pineview Lane – Report of a driver who threw a water bottle out the window. Unable to locate the suspect.
- 12100 block of 91st Ave. — Report of a stolen catalytic converter from a parked vehicle. No suspects.
Monday, April 17
- 6300 block of Quinwood Lane — Officers received a call of a vehicle playing loud music in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Verbal warning issued.
- 11800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a stolen handicap parking sign from a restaurant. Case is under investigation.
- 7800 block of Kingsview Lane — Report of a found stray dog. Owner was not located, brought to PUPS.
Tuesday, April 18
- 18000 block of 69th Place — Officers were dispatched to a burglary at a residence. No identifiable suspect information.
- 6700 block of Quantico Lane — Report of a truck that was rummaged through while parked overnight. Nothing stolen.
- Interstate 694 and Hemlock Lane — A 33-year-old male driver was arrested for two active warrants after a traffic stop.
Wednesday, April 19
- Elm Creek Blvd. and 80th Circle — A 20-year-old male driver was arrested for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop where the window tint was too dark.
- 14400 block of Weaver Lake Road — Officers were dispatched to a no pay at a restaurant. No suspects.
- Zachary Lane and Elm Creek Blvd. — A driver was cited for driving without a valid license after a vehicle accident.
- A 28-year-old male was cited for fleeing a peace officer and a giving a peace officer a false name on the 13300 block of Bass Lake Road.
Thursday, April 20
- 17500 block of 96th Ave. — Report of a stolen handgun. No suspects.
- 11500 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — Report of an unknown suspect opening up a checking account in the reporting party’s name. No suspects.
- 96th Ave. and Peony Lane — Report of a vehicle failing to stop for a school bus stop arm. Unable to locate vehicle.
Friday, April 21
- 8500 block of Jefferson Hwy. — Report of a stolen air compressor from a new business. No leads at this time.
- Interstate 694 and Hemlock Lane — A 35-year-old male was arrested for DWI, felon firearm violation, drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to an attempted theft at a liquor store. The manager recovered the merchandise before the suspects left the store.
Saturday, April 22
- 16500 block of County Road 30 — Officers were dispatched to multiple theft reports of lockets at a gymnasium. No suspects.
- 7300 block of Queensland Lane — Report of stolen groceries and package from a front porch. No suspects at this time.
- 9600 block of Queensland Lane — Officers were dispatched to a house fire at the listed location. Fire department arrived and was able to contain the fire.
Other
- During this time period there were 16 property damage traffic accidents and two property damage injury traffic accidents.
