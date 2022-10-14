Sunday, Sept. 25
- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a theft at the noted location. Case is under investigation.
- 11400 block of 98th Place — Report of a suspicious person in a backyard with a flashlight. Officers did not locate anyone.
- A 40-year-old male was cited for possessing ammo/firearm while having a previous felony conviction, vehicle window tint too dark, rear lamps out, and drugs at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
Monday, Sept. 26
- 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a stolen iPad from an unlocked vehicle in a parking lot. No suspects.
- 13300 block of Maple Knoll Way — Report of a continuous barking dog complaint. Upon arrival, no violations could be heard.
- 13600 block of Grove Drive — Report of a stolen iPhone. No suspects.
- A 21-year-old female was cited for receiving stolen property on the 14100 block of Territorial Road.
- A 21-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9800 block of 93rd Place.
- A 38-year-old female was cited for driver failing to stop for collision at Crest Drive and Timber Crest Drive.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
- 11300 block of Red Fox Drive — A reporting party stated two checks of hers were stolen and cashed out fraudulently. No suspect information.
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 30-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting at the listed business.
- 9200 block of Cottonwood Lane — Report of a male knowingly trespassing from a property.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
- 12600 block of 82nd Ave. — Officers responded to report of a stolen iPhone at a commercial gym. There are no suspects.
Thursday, Sept. 29
- 9200 block of Xenium Lane — A female suspect was given a citation and trespass notice for shoplifting.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — A 59-year-old female was given a citation for theft at the listed business.
- 8100 block of Main St. — Report of a suspicious note being left at a homeowner’s mailbox. Unknown who left it.
- A 28-year-old female was cited for driving after revocation on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
Friday, Sept. 30
- East Fish Lake Road and Vinewood Lane — Report of a school bus stop arm violation. Unable to identify driver.
- 11500 block of Fountains Drive — Report of fraudulent transactions from a stolen credit card at the listed store. There are no suspects.
- 12300 block of 63rd Ave. — Report of a stolen catalytic converter from a vehicle. There are no suspects.
- A 49-year-old female was cited for driver fails to stop for stop sign and careless driving at Elm Road and Maple Grove Parkway.
Saturday, Oct. 1
- 13300 block of Bass Lake Road — Officers were dispatched to a gas station for report of a male stealing a carton of cigarettes. Case is under investigation.
Other
- During this time period there were 25 property damage traffic accidents and seven property damage injury traffic accidents.
