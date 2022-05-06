Sunday, April 17
- 7000 block of Polaris — Report of a laptop stolen from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence. No suspects.
- 9700 block of Hemlock Lane — Report of a suspicious person walking through a homeowner’s front yard. Officers were unable to locate any individual matching the description in the area.
- A 23-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation on Maple Grove Parkway.
Monday, April 18
- 16300 block of 96th Ave. — Report of credit card fraud at the listed location. Case is currently under investigation.
- 9100 block of Forestview Lane — Report of two vehicles being entered and property stolen as they were unlocked overnight in the homeowner’s driveway. No suspects.
- A 37-year-old male was cited for careless driving and falsely reporting a crime on the 6200 block of Sycamore Lane. A 31-year-old male was cited for aiding an offender and falsely reporting a crime.
- An 18-year-old male was cited for driving not carrying proof of insurance, speeding, careless driving, instruction permit violations, and operating a vehicle with expired registration on I-694.
- A 19-year-old male was cited for obstructing the legal process, giving a peace officer a false name, and no seat belt on I-694.
Tuesday, April 19
- Wedgewood Road and Vinewood Lane — Two individuals were arrested for drug possession after officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.
- 7500 block of Berkshire Way — Report of a dog off leash at the noted location. Upon arrival, no violations were seen.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Report of two individuals not scanning merchandise through self-checkout and then leaving the store without paying. Case is under investigation.
- A 38-year-old female was cited for theft on the 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
- A 22-year-old male and 23-year-old male were cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- An 18-year-old male was cited for theft on the 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Wednesday, April 20
- 11500 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — Report of a package being stolen from a doorstep at the listed location. Case was resolved as it turned out the delivery company had it in their concierge area and it wasn’t ever stolen.
- Weaker Lake Road and Norwood Lane — Officers were dispatched to an injured eagle. Upon arrival, officers were unable to find the eagle.
- 13600 block of 80th Circle — Officers were dispatched to a report of missing money from a purse. There are no suspects at this time.
- A 19-year-old female was cited for driving after suspension and speeding on the 6700 block of E. Fish Lake Road.
- A 28-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
- A 59-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Thursday, April 21
- 13300 block of Bass Lake Road — Officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the listed location of a stolen purse that was inside of a vehicle. Case is being investigated.
- 7800 block of Vinewood Lane — A 73-year-old male driver was arrested for driving after cancellation.
- 11400 block of Fountains Drive — Two male suspects were arrested for outstanding warrants after a theft had taken place at the above location.
- A 34-year-old male was cited for obstructing the legal process on the 12800 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Friday, April 22
- 9500 block of Zachary Lane — Report of a broken padlock at a public storage facility. Nothing reported stolen.
- 8500 block of Oakview Way — Report of identify theft. Case is currently being investigated.
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 39-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting at the listed location and was issued a trespass notice.
- A 30-year-old female was cited for theft on the 7900 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Saturday, April 23
- 12800 block of 82nd Place — Report of a barking dog complaint at the listed location. The officer was unable to make contact with the owner.
- 7900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a dine and dash at the above restaurant. No suspects.
- A 26-year-old male was cited for theft on the 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
- A 33-year-old female was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Other
- During this time period there were 23 property damage traffic accidents and 6 property damage injury traffic accidents.
