The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of through Nov. 28 and Dec. 4. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Nov. 28
9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of a gas drive off at the noted location. There was no video surveillance available.
10000 County Road 81 — Officers were dispatched to a suspicious activity call where the RP thought two individuals were dumping off stolen packages. Turns out the individuals were Amazon delivery driver sorting out their packages.
8600 block of Pineview Lane — There was a report of a fight that had occurred in the parking lot of a restaurant. Officers arrived and the fight was broken up. No charges were made.
A 44-year-old female was cited for theft, trespass notice served and warrant arrest on the 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Monday, Nov. 29
11800 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report from an individual that he was possibly being followed by the same vehicle earlier in the day. Officers were unable to locate a vehicle matching the description. Officers advised the RP to report suspicious activity as it’s happening.
9800 block of Hospital Drive — There was a report of a theft of a catalytic converter in the packing lot of the building. No suspect information.
11600 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of fraudulent company checks being deposited into random accounts. The company was reimbursed and as of now there is no suspect information.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of a stolen air fryer at the listed location. The suspect was issued a citation for theft and trespassed from the store.
15000 block of 75th Ave. — An individual received a fraud unemployment letter. Officers advised her to notify the IRS. No losses at this time.
9000 block of Underwood Lane — There was a report of a loud fan at the noted residence. Officers noticed leaf blowers in the area and told the RP that could be the noise she was hearing.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
8800 block of Merrimac Lane — There was a report of a damaged fence at the property mentioned above. Report is informational only at this time.
12300 block of Main St. — There was a report of a stolen license plate while parked at the transit station. No suspects at this time.
A 33-year-old male was cited for violating a no contact order on the 9600 block of Grove Circle.
Thursday, Dec. 2
16600 block of 92nd Ave. — A burglary was reported in an underground parking lot where some items were stolen from a vehicle. Case is being investigated.
12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of an attempted theft at the noted location. Informational report only at this time.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a verbal altercation between two drivers in the parking lot. Nothing escalated further.
A 40-year-old female was cited for assault on the 9400 block of Jewel Lane.
A 29-year-old male was cited for violating two or more orders for protection within 10 years on the 6200 block of Quinwood Lane.
Friday, Dec. 3
6200 block of Magnolia Lane — There was a report of a stolen package from a homeowner’s front porch. There are no suspects.
6300 block of Glacier Lane — There was a report of a basement door being broken and cut into. Nothing taken. No suspect information at this time.
A 43-year-old female was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving after revocation at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
Saturday, Dec. 4
11200 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a shoplifting that occurred where the male suspect stole multiple power tools. Case is under investigation.
7200 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle with an altered license plate. Officers will be on the watch for that vehicle.
7000 block of Polaris Lane — Officers were dispatched to a bat in the house at the noted address. A community service officer was able to catch the bat and release it into a nearby wooded area.
A 29-year-old male was cited for assault and obstructing the legal process on the 9400 block of Trenton Lane.
A 21-year-old female was cited for assault on the 6300 block of Quinwood Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 27 property damage traffic accidents and six property damage injury traffic accidents.
