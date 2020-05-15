The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of April 26 through May 2, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, April 26
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found a 59-year-old male had stolen items and left the store. The suspect was located nearby and was arrested for gross misdemeanor theft and trespassed.
18900 block of Gladstone Blvd. — There was a report of disturbance. Officer made contact with resident who stated there have been multiple occasions in which juveniles have driven through the neighborhood in motorized bikes and carts in an unsafe manner. Unable to locate; extra patrol advised.
17500 block of 69th Place — There was a report of a neighbor dispute. Officer responded and learned that a verbal altercation had occurred between two homeowners. One of the parties was issued a trespass notice so as not to have further contact.
Monday, April 27
77th Ave. & Kimberly Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated they observed an individual on neighbor’s roof with a flashlight. Unable to locate.
11000 block of 93rd Ave. — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found vehicle parked outside of business had been damaged. Unknown suspect.
12800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of forgery. Officer responded to business which had received counterfeit currency. The incident is under further investigation.
Tuesday, April 28
10200 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of vehicle tampering. Officer responded and found vehicle parked outside of business had been broken into. No apparent loss. No suspect information.
7900 block of Everest Lane — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with victim who stated bank accounts had fraudulent transactions occur. The incident is under further investigation.
7600 block of Urbandale Lane — There was a report of theft from vehicle. Officer made contact with victim who stated credit cards had been stolen from vehicle parked on job site with fraudulent transactions occurring. The incident is under further investigation.
A 30-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of drugs and theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 21-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Wednesday, April 29
8500 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple had been involved in verbal dispute but no apparent physical interaction. No charges pursued.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found lock had been removed from storage bin at business. No apparent loss.
8400 block of Rice Lake Road — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact and learned package had been stolen from front step. No suspect information.
Thursday April 30
16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found tool had been stolen from business. The incident is under further investigation due to suspect information.
7700 block of Main St. — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded to find two young children had been left alone in vehicle while parent had run into business. Advised individual of safety concerns.
18700 block of 95th Ave. — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer responded to residence where couple was involved in child custody dispute. Advised to work through their attorneys to reach an agreement.
A 28-year-old male was cited for first degree homicide on the 11700 block of Red Fox Drive.
Friday, May 1
450 block of Eagle Lake Drive — There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated they had observed an unknown individual taking photos of townhome. It was found it was a maintenance worker documenting repairs.
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of forgery. Officer responded and found counterfeit bills had been passed at business. The incident is under further investigation.
15800 block of 73rd Place — There was a report of a neighbor dispute. Officer responded and found two residents had been involved in verbal disagreement about property rights. Situation mediated and no further assistance needed.
A 23-year-old male was cited for possession or selling a small amount of marijuana on the 9300 block of Kingsview Lane.
A 58-year-old female was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 8900 block of Comstock Lane.
Saturday, May 2
12000 block of Meadowlark Circle — There was a report of vandalism. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated rocks had been thrown and window broken. No suspect information.
11600 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of fraud. Officer responded and found fraudulent credit card transactions had occurred at business. The incident is under further investigation.
Eagle Lake Access — There was a report of an accident. Officer responded and found two males involved in a fight following an accident at the boat launch. The situation was mediated and no charges were pursued.
Other
During this time period there were 10 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
