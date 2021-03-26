The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of March 7 to 13, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, March 7
6300 block of Vinewood Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer made contact with staff who requested assistance in getting a large unruly group to leave the business. Stood by while the individuals gathered their belongings and left the premise. No further issues.
12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found merchandise had been stolen and two female suspects left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
15800 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of harassment. Officer responded and found two customers were involved in a verbal altercation in parking lot of business. The situation was mediated, and both parties left the scene without further issue.
A 53-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation and headlamps required on motor vehicle at 101st Ave. and Kilmer Lane.
Monday, March 8
Elm Creek Blvd. & Grove Drive — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle without plates. Conducted traffic stop and it was found the 40-year-old female driver had ten outstanding warrants and was in possession of narcotics for which she was subsequently arrested.
9800 block of Hospital Drive — There was a report of forgery. Officer responded and found suspect attempted to pass altered prescription. The 42-year-old female was subsequently arrested.
10000 block of 100th Ave. — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent unemployment claim had been made in their name. No suspect information.
A 21-year-old male was cited for open bottle on the 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Tuesday, March 9
Weaver Lake Road & I-94 — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop for speeding. The 20-year-old female driver was found to be suspended and in possession of narcotics for which she was subsequently arrested.
12000 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent transactions had occurred on bank account. The incident is under further investigation.
6400 block of Sycamore Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact and found license plate had been stolen from vehicle. No suspect information.
A 36-year-old male was cited for possession/sale of small amount of marijuana on the 11900 block of 73rd Ave.
A 48-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DWI and careless driving on the 8000 block of East Fish Lake Road.
Wednesday, March 10
Weaver Lake Road & 83rd Way — An officer on routine patrol observed equipment violation. Contact was made with the adult male driver who was found to have an outstanding warrant for which he was subsequently arrested.
7700 block of Narcissus Lane — There was a report of theft of mail. Officer made contact with victim who stated mail had been stolen from mail box. No suspect information.
12900 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found laptop and bag were stolen from unlocked vehicle. No suspect information.
Thursday, March 11
9600 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found Uber driver and client involved in disagreement. The situation was mediated, and both parties left the scene without further incident.
14700 block of 62nd Ave. — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found window had been broken on vehicle parked in driveway. No suspect information.
10200 block of Dallas Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found catalytic converter had been stolen from vehicle. No suspect information.
A 53-year-old male was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 15800 block of Grove Circle.
A 42-year-old female was cited for careless driving and DWI on the 8600 block of I-94.
A 31-year-old male was cited for DWI and careless driving at Weaver Lake Road and Ranchview Lane.
Friday, March 12
11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer made contact with staff who stated a group had become unruly and disruptive inside the business over a disagreement. They had left the scene and were not located.
17600 block of 68th Place — There was a report of forgery. Officer made contact with victim who stated checks had been stolen with subsequent forgery occurring. No suspect information.
7000 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of a bicycle theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated bicycle and rack were stolen from garage storage. No suspect information.
A 42-year-old female was cited for DWI at I-494 and Bass Lake Road.
A 51-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation and DWI at I-494 and Bass Lake Road.
Saturday, March 13
7200 block of Lawndale Lane — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle stopped in intersection. Contact was made with the 50-year-old male driver who indicated signs of intoxication and was subsequently arrested for second degree DWI.
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found individual had stolen merchandise. The 45-year-old female suspect was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
10100 block of Yorktown Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found unknown male had knocked on deck door asking for directions. Located the male nearby who was assisted in determining route to destination.
A 27-year-old female was cited for fourth degree DWI and careless driving at I-694 and Hwy. 169.
Other
During this time period there were 13 property damage traffic accidents.
