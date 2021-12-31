The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of through Dec. 12 and 18. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Dec. 12
9600 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of a stolen wallet from the reporting party’s purse while at work. There are no suspects at this time.
12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a theft that occurred at the location listed. The suspects left prior to officers’ arrival. This case is under investigation.
Monday, Dec. 13
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A woman received a citation for shoplifting.
12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a theft of multiple model smartphones from a store. This case is currently under investigation.
13400 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a gas drive off at the noted location where the driver forgot to pay for the gas by accident. The driver came back and paid. No further issues.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a damaged soda machine. Nothing was stolen from the machine. There is no suspect information.
6600 block of Yucca Lane — An unknown suspect broke into a house and stole multiple items. This case is under investigation.
12800 block of 95th Ave. — There was a report of a stolen package off a door step. No suspects.
A 54-year-old male and a 39-year-old male were cited for check forgery on the 9600 block of Upland Lane.
A 20-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
8500 block of Underwood Lane — There was a report of found stolen Amazon packages in a neighborhood. No leads at this time.
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of a wallet and cash stolen out of a shopper’s purse while at the grocery store. No suspect information at this time.
6200 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle driving slowly in the area. Officers arrived and were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description in the area.
Thursday, Dec. 16
17900 block of 72nd Place — There was a report of a stop sign down at the noted location. Public works was notified to address the issue.
6200 block of Larch Lane — A catalytic converter theft from a vehicle parked overnight in the driveway. No suspects.
15100 block of 65th Place — There was a report of a residential burglary where a safe was stolen along with documents. Case is under investigation.
Friday, Dec. 17
7900 block of Ranchview Lane — A laptop was stolen from a homeowner’s vehicle that was sitting in the garage overnight. Case is being investigated.
17100 block of 93rd Place — There was a report of a dog continuously barking for a long period of time. A Community Service Officer arrived and noticed no violations taking place.
Saturday, Dec. 18
17600 block of 79th Place — There was a report of a suspicious male walking up to the reporting party’s door and then left. Officers checked the area and did not locate anyone.
16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of multiple items dumped in a company’s dumpster. A community service officer was able to contact the party who dumped the items and they said they would come back and take care of it.
Other
During this time period there were 34 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
