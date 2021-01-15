The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Dec. 27, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Dec. 27
11600 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found staff requested assistance in evicting a large group due to disturbances. The parties left the scene without further issue.
7200 block of East Fish Lake — There was a report of mail theft. Officer made contact and found package had been stolen from front step. No further suspect information.
9100 block of Zanzibar Lane — There was a report of a neighbor dispute. Officer responded and attempted to mediate the situation between neighbors regarding noise issues. No ordinance violation found.
Monday, Dec. 28
Zachary Lane & Hwy. 610 — An officer responded to accident scene. The 25-year-old female driver indicated signs of intoxication and was subsequently arrested for fourth degree DWI.
13800 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a vehicle theft. Officer responded and found owner had left running vehicle unattended which was stolen by unknown suspect. It was later recovered in another jurisdiction. The incident is under further investigation.
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with victim who stated vehicle parked outside of business had been tampered with and handicap placard and miscellaneous personal items stolen. No suspect information.
A 62-year-old male was cited for interfering with a 911 call and assault on the 9900 block of 99th Ave.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
16800 block of 91st Ave. — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact with individual who stated they had received harassing communications from acquaintance. Information provided regarding restraining order.
9100 block of Zanzibar Lane — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual experiencing possible seizure. Provided assistance until ambulance arrived to transport victim to hospital for further care.
9500 block of Minnesota Lane — There was a report of a theft. Officer responded and found portable basketball hoop had been stolen overnight from driveway of residence. No suspect information.
A 42-year-old male was cited for theft and possession of shoplifting gear on the 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
9800 block of Hospital Drive — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found window broken on vehicle parked outside place of employment. Nothing apparently stolen. No suspect information.
10900 block of 108th Ave. — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and found fraudulent transfer of money had occurred in bank account. The incident is under further investigation.
Grove Circle & Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with driver of vehicle stopped on ramp who appeared to be sleeping. The male stated he was going to doctor’s appointment and was followed to the parking lot nearby. No further issues.
An 18-year-old male was cited for assault on the 7700 block of Merrimac Lane.
A 46-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation and fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana at Weaver Lake Road and 83rd Way.
A 26-year-old female was cited for possession of hypodermic syringes/needles and fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana at Weaver Lake Road and 83rd Way.
Thursday, Dec. 31
7800 block of Main St. — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found two customers had been involved in a verbal altercation inside the business that became physical. One of the individuals had left the scene. No charges pursued.
13800 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and learned wallet had been lost and subsequent fraudulent transactions occurred on accounts. The incident is under further investigation.
10900 block of 91st Ave. — There was a report of a theft. Officer made contact and found ring had been stolen from purse at place of employment. The incident is under further investigation.
A 27-year-old male was cited for assault and fourth degree damage to property on the 11800 block of 80th Ave.
Friday, Jan. 1
13900 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a possible DWI. Officer responded and found a 25-year-old male passed out in drive-through of business. He was subsequently arrested for third degree DWI.
9600 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found there had been several noise complaints regarding customers at the business. The parties were given a verbal warning and left the scene without further issue.
9700 block of 102nd Place — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and found fraudulent transactions had occurred on victim’s account. No suspect information.
Saturday, Jan. 2
13300 block of Maple Knoll Way — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found resident requesting assistance in removing intoxicated individual from the home. The party was provided a ride to nearby hotel. No further problems.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult female had stolen merchandise from business. The suspect was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed.
13700 block of 83rd Way — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with individual who was found to be an employee working on ATMs for the business. There were no issues.
A 23-year-old female was cited for third degree DWI, careless driving, open bottle, warrant arrest and disorderly conduct at I-694 and Boone Ave. in Brooklyn Park.
Other
During this time period there were 24 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
