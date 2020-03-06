The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Feb. 16 to 22, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Feb. 16
16000 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found customer was involved in verbal dispute with staff who requested they leave the premise. The individual complied and there were no further issues.
12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found employee had been terminated and was causing a scene. The individual was trespassed from the business for one year.
15700 block of 73rd Circle — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and assisted paramedics with individual who had fallen and was injured. The victim was transported to the hospital for further care.
A 47-year-old male was cited for violating a no contact order on the 12700 block of 74th Ave.
Monday, Feb. 17
12900 block of 63rd Ave. — An officer on routine patrol conducted welfare check on individual sleeping in vehicle parked outside of business. The 30-year-old female was arrested for possession of controlled substance and an outstanding warrant.
13700 block of 83rd Way — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found irate customer had damaged computers by pouring water on them. The incident is under further investigation.
18400 block of 98th Place — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple had been involved in verbal altercation but nothing physical had occurred. No further assistance needed.
A 33-year-old male was cited for theft and warrant arrest on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
A 32-year-old male was cited for assault on the 6600 block of Quantico Lane.
A 21-year-old male was cited for semaphore violation, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia at Weaver Lake Road and 83rd Way.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
9400 block of Dunkirk Ln – report of burglary. Officer responded and found two suspects had entered business after hours and stolen merchandise. The incident is under further investigation.
12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a theft from vehicle. Officer responded and found personal items had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
8655 block of I-94 — An officer on routine patrol made contact with adult male driver for moving violation. The adult male was found to have an outstanding warrant and was arrested.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
6200 block of Sycamore Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact and found window had been broken and purse stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and found individual had discovered fraudulent transactions on credit card. No suspect information.
Weaver Lake Road & Lawndale Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. A 23-year-old male and 27-year-old female had been observed stealing equipment from a worker’s truck and drove off in vehicle. The suspects were located at a nearby location and arrested for felony theft.
A 46-year-old male was cited for third degree criminal sexual conduct on the 11800 block of Fountains Way.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Pineview Lane & Rosewood Lane — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver of vehicle for equipment violation. The 40-year-old female driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for fourth degree DWI.
11500 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact and found wallet containing a large amount of currency had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
9500 block of Upland Lane — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle in parking lot of business for extended period. Officer responded and found adult male occupant who stated he was waiting for a friend who had an appointment. There were no problems.
A 32-year-old male was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 42-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DWI and careless driving on the 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Friday, Feb. 21
Hospital Drive & Maple Grove Parkway — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver for traffic violations. The 22-year-old male indicated signs of impairment and was found to be in possession of controlled substance for which he was arrested.
9600 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of forgery. Officer responded and found counterfeit bill had been passed at business. The incident is under further investigation.
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found three adults had stolen merchandise and left the store. The incident is under further investigation.
Saturday, Feb. 22
11700 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer responded and found an argument had occurred among a group of people. Two of the parties on scene were asked to leave. They complied and no further assistance was needed.
11500 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found customer had been involved in verbal dispute with staff. She was asked to leave the scene and did so without further incident.
9300 block of Niagara Lane — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and found fraudulent transactions had occurred on victim’s credit card account. The incident is under further investigation.
A 28-year-old female was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 17900 block of 90th Place.
A 25-year-old male was cited for a small amount of marijuana and driving after suspension.
A 30-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 33-year-old female was cited for assault and criminal damage to property on the 18100 block of 70th Ave.
A 49-year-old male was cited for DWI refusal, careless driving, fail to signal turn, and failure to use single lane at Maple Knoll Way and Zinnia Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 38 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
