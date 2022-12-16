Sunday, Nov. 27
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a stolen sweatshirt from a business. No suspects.
- 12900 block of Weaver Lake Road — Report of unwanted juveniles at the listed location. The juveniles were trespassed.
- A 23-year-old male was cited for drugs and operating a vehicle with expired registration on I-694.
Monday, Nov. 28
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Officers were dispatched to a theft of TV’s at the listed business. Case is under investigation.
- 16400 block of County Road 30 — Report of theft of license plates from a vehicle parked in the parking lot of a business. No suspects.
- 9100 block of Zanzibar Lane — Officers were dispatched to a verbal dispute between neighbors.
- A 55-year-old male was cited for theft on the 11400 block of Fountains Drive.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
- 13900 block of 83rd Way — A 28-year-old male driver was arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop.
- 13700 block of 83rd Way — Officers were dispatched to a check forgery report at the listed location. Case is under investigation.
- A 27-year-old female was cited for not carrying proof of insurance and driving after revocation at Weaver Lake Road and E. Fish Lake Road.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — A 42-year-old male suspect was arrested for shoplifting at the listed business.
- 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to an employee theft from the cash drawer at the above business.
- 11200 block of 96th Ave. — Report of a false alarm at the listed location.
Thursday, Dec. 1
- 11400 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a stolen credit card used fraudulently at a store. Case is under investigation.
- 14900 block of 96th Ave. — A Community Service Officer was sent out to check on an injured duck. The CSO then released the duck to a preservation area nearby.
- 16500 block of 96th Ave. — Report of a theft of multiple items at the noted location. The suspect was charged via formal complaint.
Friday, Dec. 2
- 13900 block of 52nd Ave. — A male driver was arrested after a traffic stop.
- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a stolen credit card used fraudulently at a local retail store. Case is under investigation.
Saturday, Dec. 3
- 11700 block of 80th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint at an apartment complex. The individual stated she would remain quiet for the night.
- 11700 block of Central Parkway — Report of a vehicle that was stolen overnight in an apartment complex parking garage. The vehicle was recovered by another agency.
- 7800 block of Main St. — Report of a theft of a wallet at the listed restaurant. There are no suspects at this time.
- A 19-year-old male was cited for possessing a firearm with no serial number, drugs, and carrying/possessing a pistol without a permit on the 8600 block of Glacier Lane.
- A 20-year-old male was cited for a warrant arrest on the 8600 block of Glacier Lane.
Other
- During this time period there were 39 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.
