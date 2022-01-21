Sunday, Jan. 2
- 9800 block of Hospital Drive — Report of an angry male who was upset he couldn’t order food at the establishment because the store was closed. No damage was done to the store property and officers were unable to locate.
- 15300 block of Grove Circle — Officers responded to a theft in progress at the listed location. The suspect was located. The merchandise was returned and they cited the suspect for shoplifting.
- 13600 block of 80th Circle — Report of a theft where a suspect stole some clothing items. Case is under investigation.
Monday, Jan. 3
- 11600 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a disrespectful customer that would not leave. After officers arrived, the customer left without further issue.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Report of a theft of a wallet while the reporting party was at an exercise facility. Case is under investigation.
- 7400 block of Peony Lane — Report of suspicious activity in where there were footprints around the back of the reporting party’s house. Extra patrol was requested.
- 9900 block of 106th Place — A 43-year-old male cited for receiving stolen property, simple robbery and threats of violence.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
- 12300 block of 69th Ave. —Report of unemployment fraud. There is currently no suspect information.
- 6300 block of Wedgewood Road — An individual was cited for inhaling toxic chemicals from air compressor cans in his vehicle.
- 6800 block of Yucca Lane —Report of a disturbance where the caller could hear people screaming and swearing. Officers spoke with the arguing parties. Everyone left for the night.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
- 13600 block of 80th Circle — Officers responded to a theft where two suspects stole multiple clothing items and drove off. Case is under investigation.
- 13500 block of 83rd Way — Report of a customer using a fake $20 bill to pay for his food. Unable to identify the suspect.
- 11900 block of 73rd Ave. — Report of a fuel no pay at a gas station. No suspect information at this time. No charges.
Thursday, Jan. 6
- 9500 block of Dunkirk Lane — Officers were dispatched to a forgery report where the employees became aware of two counterfeit $20 bills while balancing the cash drawers. Forwarded to the secret service.
- 14900 block of 64th Ave. — Report of check forgery. Case is under investigation.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 25-year-old male cited for drug possession and driving after cancellation.
Friday, Jan. 7
- 9700 block of 69th Ave. — Report of stolen license plates from a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of an apartment complex. No suspect information.
- 17800 block of 83rd Ave. — Report of an unknown suspect using mobile banking to cash several checks under the reporting party’s account. Case is being investigated.
- 9700 block of 69th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to the listed residence for a noise disturbance. Officers arrived and did not notice a disturbance.
- I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway — A 36-year-old male cited for receiving stolen property and driving after cancellation.
Saturday, Jan. 8
- 6500 block of Garland Lane — Officers responded to solicitor complaint where the soliciting business did not have a permit. Advised the caller to call back if this was an ongoing issue.
- Interstate 94 & Maple Grove Parkway — Report of a male loitering in the median at the top of the exit ramp. Police advised him.
Other
- During this time period there were 35 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
