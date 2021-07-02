The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of June 13 to 19, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, June 13
12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of customer trouble at the noted location. Customers were refusing to leave and yelling at the employees demanding a refund. The officers advised the customers that this was a civil matter and they agreed to leave the store peacefully. No criminal charges at this time.
11600 block of Fountains Drive — As officers were on patrol, they noticed a vehicle doing doughnuts in an occupied parking lot. The 23-year-old male driver was issued a citation for reckless driving.
Maple Grove Parkway & Interstate 94 — While an officer was conducting a traffic stop for tinted windows, he observed a clear smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The 22-year-old male driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 35-year-old male was cited for warrant arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and recklessly handling a dangerous weapon on the 13800 block of Grove Drive.
Monday, June 14
7400 block of Kirkwood Court — Officers were dispatched to a call regarding a stolen license plate off of a company vehicle that has been being used for gas drive offs. As of now, the case is being investigated and there are no suspects at this time.
16900 block of Weaver Lake Drive — The reporting party noticed a car parked on the street in front of her house for a long period of time. She noticed the male was only wearing underwear. She did not get a license plate number and officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
A 50-year-old male was cited for DWI, careless driving, and toxic substances at Maple Grove Parkway and Hospital Drive.
A 29-year-old male was cited for ineligible voter knowing votes on the 6700 block of Hemlock Lane.
A 28-year-old female, an 18-year-old female, a 34-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, a 50-year-old male, and a 21-year-old male were each cited for purchasing/selling alcohol to a minor at establishments around the city. Undercover officers were conducting alcohol sales compliance checks.
A 40-year-old female was cited for assault, careless driving, and fifth degree possession of drugs on the 9800 block of 101st Place.
A 29-year-old female was cited for theft, fifth degree possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Tuesday, June 15
16400 block of County Road 30 — There was a report of a group of juveniles shooting at another group of juveniles using a paintball gun. This seems to be an ongoing occurrence and follow up is being done in order to prevent these incidents from happening in the future.
16800 block of 68th Ave. — The department responded to a call where there was a disagreement with a company who cut some trees down. He stated one of the trees fell on his house and damaged his house. He wanted the company to pay for damages, but they refused. This is now a civil matter.
17500 block of 64th Place — There was a report of a cat possibly stuck under a sidewalk. A CSO attempted to locate the cat, but the opening of the hole was too small to see. No further action was taken and the reporting party was advised to wait for the cat to come out on its own.
Wednesday, June 16
17800 block of 66th Ave. — When officers arrived at the address, they could not hear anything other than the AC unit that was outside the front door. The homeowner opened the door and that is when the officer could hear music and bass that was in violation of the noise ordinance. The homeowner got a verbal warning.
10200 block of Dallas Lane — The department received a phone call regarding suspicious activity captured on a Ring doorbell camera. Two males walked across the homeowner’s lawn and checked under her car with a flashlight and then ran off. Nothing was stolen and more patrol was requested in the area.
13300 block of Maple Knoll Way — There was a report of loud music coming inside of an apartment complex. Officers advised the individuals of the complaint and they agreed to turn the music down.
A 22-year-old male was cited for displaying canceled/stolen/revoked plates, driving after cancellation, and predatory offenders from other states-registration requirements at 73rd Ave. and Hemlock Lane.
Thursday, June 17
18500 block of 63rd Place — The homeowner witnessed a young man park his vehicle on the street and walk to the homeowners recycling container and then up to his garage. He noticed an assortment of sports equipment in the back of the individual’s vehicle and thought it was suspicious. This report is being investigated as it may coincide with other burglary reports in that neighborhood from the same day.
Eastbound I-94 & Maple Grove Parkway — After witnessing a vehicle rear end another, officers conducted a traffic stop where they noted a female driver of one of the vehicles slurring her words and looking blankly. The vehicle also smelled of marijuana. After completing several field sobriety tests, it was determined she was too impaired to drive and arrested for suspected DWI.
17100 block of 63rd Place — Officers were dispatched for a theft report. The homeowner left for an early morning walk and left his garage door open. He found out from other neighbors that they had someone steal from them out of the garage. The homeowner went to check his garage and noticed golf clubs were missing. This case is being investigated as it ties to other similar thefts in the same neighborhood.
Friday, June 18
10200 block of 89th Ave. — Officers responded to an attempted catalytic converter theft. The converter was found to be partially cut and not totally removed. As of now there are no suspects.
10200 block of 94th Ave. — There was a report of paintballs being shot at a house. The paint washed off easily without issue. Police were unable to locate a vehicle and there are no suspects at this time.
7821 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a dog left in a hotel room unattended that had torn up a hotel couch. Officers impounded the dog at PUPS.
A 28-year-old male was cited for driving without an ignition interlock on the 9500 block of Upland Lane.
Saturday, June 19
12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a possible physical domestic in a restaurant parking lot. The RP had witnessed a female screaming at a male and the male shoving her into the car. The vehicle took off, but the RP was unable to get a license plate number. Unable to locate the suspect or victim. Gone on arrival.
97th Ave. & Ives Lnane — There was a report of a male walking around naked in “his” yard. Officers drove the area and did not see anyone walking around in the nude. There were no other calls. Disposition unfounded.
7700 block of Comstock Lane — Officers were dispatched to a loud party that also smelled like narcotics. On arrival, it was noted that everybody was of legal drinking age, no odor of narcotics was observed and they were warned of the loud music.
A 19-year-old female was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 37-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation, open bottle, second degree DWI, DWI refusal, disorderly conduct, assault, and fleeing a peace officer on the 16300 block of 96th Ave.
Other
During this time period there were 25 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.
