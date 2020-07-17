The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of June 28 to July 4, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, June 28
12000 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer made contact with individual who stated neighbor’s TV was playing loudly. Contact was made with the resident who stated they had fallen asleep but would turn it off. No further issues.
9000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with individual lying in the grass at playfield. The adult male advised he was taking a nap. There were no problems.
7200 block of Timber Lane — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found two bicycles had been stolen from shed overnight. No suspect information.
Monday, June 29
7500 block of Berkshire Way — There was a report of an ordinance violation. Officer responded and found two males shooting BB guns in the park. Advised of ordinance and they left the scene without issue.
15000 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found a 24-year-old female had stolen items from the business. The suspect was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed.
12000 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found group of juveniles had possibly been lighting fireworks in the park. Unable to determine suspects.
Tuesday, June 30
6900 block of Crest Drive — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with individual who stated a fraudulent unemployment claim had been made using their identity. No suspect information.
9500 block of 97th Place — There was a report of an animal complaint. Officer responded and found four ducklings stuck in the sewer. They were safely retrieved and united with their mother.
12000 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual had suffered from apparent heat exhaustion. Paramedics arrived on scene to offer assistance. The victim was stable and subsequently transported to their residence.
A 47-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection and assault at County Road 30 and Peony Lane.
A 31-year-old male was cited for assault on the 200 block of West Eagle Lake Drive.
Wednesday, July 1
6200 block of Meadowlark Lane — There was a report of car prowlers. Officer responded and located three juvenile males near the scene who admitted to tampering with vehicles. They were cited for curfew violation and transported home to their parents.
6200 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found wallet had been stolen from unlocked vehicle overnight. No suspect information.
7400 block of Kilmer Lane — There was a report of a threat. Officer responded and found terminated employee had made threats and left the scene. Staff advised regarding trespass notice.
Thursday, July 2
7200 block of Alvarado Lane — There was a report of disorderly conduct. Officer responded and found two individuals had been involved in a verbal dispute which had escalated. Neither party wished to pursue charges, and both left the scene without further issues.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — An officer responded to a vehicle lockout in which the individual was found to have an outstanding warrant and was subsequently arrested.
6300 block of Wedgwood Road — There was a report of a trespass. Officer responded and found two juveniles who had previously stolen items from the business were requested by staff to be trespassed. Notices were served and parents contacted.
Friday, July 3
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two females had stolen a cart full of clothing and left in a vehicle. Unable to locate.
7500 block of Wedgewood Way — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with individual who had concerns regarding not seeing neighbors for a few days. It was found they were out of town and there were no issues.
16300 block of 96th Ave. — An officer responded to a welfare check in which the driver of vehicle parked at business appeared impaired. Contact was made with the 36-year-old female who indicated signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for fourth degree possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
Saturday, July 4
7000 block of Xenium Lane — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found property had been strewn about yard of residence and a tree was damaged. No suspect information.
11800 block of Gentilly Road — There was a report of an animal complaint. Officer responded and found two injured foxes which were safely transported to the Wildlife Rehab Center for care.
9000 block of Goldenrod Lane — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact with homeowner who had found harassing letter on front step regarding political views. No suspect information.
Other
During this time period there were 15 property damage traffic accidents and eight property damage injury traffic accidents.
