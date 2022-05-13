Sunday, April 24
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Report of two stolen bikes that were parked outside a business. Case is under investigation.
- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. —A female suspect had stolen multiple bottles of alcohol from the listed store. Case is under investigation for charging.
- 17400 block of 78th Ave. —Report of a light pole that was hit by a car and drive away. No suspects.
- A 33-year-old male was cited for assault, obstructing the legal process and damage to property on the 12000 block of 80th Ave.
Monday, April 25
- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers responded to a theft at the noted location. They issued a female a trespass notice.
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to report of a male trying to use counterfeit money to buy shoes. He left the store. There are no suspects at this time.
- 13700 block of 83rd Way — Report of a suspicious vehicle parked outside of an ATM. Gone on arrival.
- A 20-year-old male was cited for giving a peace officer a false name on the 13800 block of 83rd Way.
- A 34-year-old female was cited for driving after revocation on Hwy. 169.
Tuesday, April 26
- 6500 block of Glacier Lane — Report of a theft by swindle. No suspects.
- 15400 block of 95th Ave. — Officers were dispatched for a found bag with drug paraphernalia inside. The bag was inventoried at the Police Department.
- 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway — Report of a civil matter where the reporting party was scammed out of a car sale online. Referred to conciliation court.
- A 43-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation on Interstate 694.
- A 29-year-old female was cited for driver must carry proof of insurance at 89th Ave. and Zachary Lane.
- A 33-year-old female was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Wednesday, April 27
- 8100 block of Oakview Lane — Officers were dispatched to an open garage door call. Officers checked the interior and exterior of the garage and found it to be secure. Call cleared.
- 12100 block of 101st Ave. — Officers responded to a report of a bear with a trap on it’s paw near the noted address. DNR was contacted.
- A 24-year-old male was cited for driving after suspension at Hwy. 610 and I-94.
Thursday, April 28
- 7740 block of Main St. — Officers were dispatched to theft that took place where two suspects broke a display case and stole multiple electronic devices. There are no leads at this time.
- 7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — A male driver was cited for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop.
- 16100 block of 70th Place — Report of a found dog at the noted location. The dog had a microchip and was reunited with it’s owner.
- A 30-year-old male was cited for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle on the 16500 block of 96th Ave.
- A 20-year-old male was cited for driving after suspension on the 7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Friday, April 29
- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — Report of a stolen license plate from a vehicle parked in a parking lot of a business. Case is under investigation.
- 6300 block of Quinwood Lane — Officers took a report of a stolen package at an apartment complex. Case is under investigation.
Saturday, April 30
- 15500 block of Tarelton Crest — Report of a check being stolen and cashed in a different name. Case is currently being investigated.
- 9100 block of Holly Lane — Officers were dispatched to a report of an unknown female attempting to open the front door of a homeowner’s house. Officers were unable to locate anyone on arrival.
Other
- During this time period there were 15 property damage traffic accidents and one property damage injury traffic accidents.
