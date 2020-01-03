The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Dec. 8 to 14, 2019. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.

Sunday, Dec. 8

9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and the 22-year-old male suspect was arrested for felony theft and trespassed from the business.

13800 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found cash had been stolen from business overnight. The incident is under further investigation.

11700 block of 85th Place — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found unknown suspect had stolen backpack containing laptop from vehicle.

A 31-year-old female was cited for DWI, careless driving, headlights, and expired registration on the 1600 block of West Broadway in Minneapolis.

Monday, Dec. 9

16800 block of 90th Court — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and found fraudulent charges had been made on victim’s credit cards. The incident is under further investigation.

8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded and found adult male driving a scooter was okay and did not need assistance.

Sycamore Lane & Bass Lake Road — An officer on routine patrol made contact with intoxicated 32-year-old female who had gotten into vehicle and began driving. The female was arrested for fourth degree DWI.

A 57-year-old female was cited for trespassing on the 8300 block of Rice Lake Road.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

9000 block of Zanzibar Lane — There was a report of vandalism. Officer made contact and found chain gate had been driven through on property. No suspect information.

13700 block of 83rd Way — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact and found a laptop had been picked up using victim’s identity. The incident is under further investigation.

14900 block of 92nd Place — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found there had been a verbal argument between a couple but nothing physical had occurred. They agreed to separate for the evening. No further assistance needed.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

9900 block of Nathan Lane — There was a report of swindle. Officer made contact and found individual had received request for funds that proved fraudulent. No loss. Advised regarding follow up.

13500 block of 80th Circle — There was a report of forgery. Officer made contact and found store had received counterfeit currency. Unknown suspect.

8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer located the suspect nearby who was arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.

A 49-year-old female was cited for theft on the 300 block of Second Ave. N.W. in Osseo.

A 41-year-old male was cited for third degree selling heroin, fifth degree possession of methamphetamine, fifth degree possession of cocaine, fifth degree possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia and use of someone’s else name/DOB at Grove Circle and Maple Grove Parkway.

A 26-year-old female was cited for theft at Elm Creek Blvd. and Main St. N.

A 23-year-old female was cited for theft.

A 43-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.

A 25-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection and parking in or obstructing access to a handicapped parking stall on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.

Thursday, Dec. 12

13900 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found employees had been involved in verbal dispute but nothing physical had occurred. No further assistance needed.

I-94 & 105th Ave. — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle commit traffic violation. Contact was made with the 35-year-old male driver who was arrested for first degree DWI and careless driving.

7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer responded and found a truck on site at the business for property maintenance. There were no issues.

A 57-year-old female was cited for trespassing on the 7900 block of Main St.

Friday, Dec. 13

73rd Ave. & Hemlock Lane — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual inside stalled vehicle appeared to be having a stroke. Paramedics arrived to transport the victim to hospital for further care.

13600 block of 80th Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found a 44-year-old male suspect had left the store with unpaid merchandise. He was arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.

9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and found victim’s card had been used for fraudulent transactions. The incident is under further investigation.

A 21-year-old male and a 22-year-old female were cited for theft and fleeing a police officer on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.

A 38-year-old male was cited for DWI and careless driving at 84th Place and Balsam Lane.

Saturday, Dec. 14

I-694 & I-494 — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact and found individual walking along freeway. Advised regarding safety concerns and escorted to business nearby to wait for a ride.

11000 block of 69th Place — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual having difficulty breathing. Administered aid until paramedics arrived to transport victim to hospital for further care.

12900 block of Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found adult male loitering inside business and causing a disturbance. The individual was advised to leave the scene and complied without further issue.

A 29-year-old male was cited for DWI and careless driving at I-694 and Hwy. 169.

A 67-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection on the 7400 block of Ranier Lane.

A 24-year-old male was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.

A 32-year-old male was cited for DWI, driving after suspension, wrong way on a one-way street, and failure to drive in a single lane at Wedgewood Lane and Vinewood Lane.

Other

During this time period there were 43 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.

