The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Dec. 8 to 14, 2019. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Dec. 8
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and the 22-year-old male suspect was arrested for felony theft and trespassed from the business.
13800 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found cash had been stolen from business overnight. The incident is under further investigation.
11700 block of 85th Place — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found unknown suspect had stolen backpack containing laptop from vehicle.
A 31-year-old female was cited for DWI, careless driving, headlights, and expired registration on the 1600 block of West Broadway in Minneapolis.
Monday, Dec. 9
16800 block of 90th Court — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and found fraudulent charges had been made on victim’s credit cards. The incident is under further investigation.
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded and found adult male driving a scooter was okay and did not need assistance.
Sycamore Lane & Bass Lake Road — An officer on routine patrol made contact with intoxicated 32-year-old female who had gotten into vehicle and began driving. The female was arrested for fourth degree DWI.
A 57-year-old female was cited for trespassing on the 8300 block of Rice Lake Road.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
9000 block of Zanzibar Lane — There was a report of vandalism. Officer made contact and found chain gate had been driven through on property. No suspect information.
13700 block of 83rd Way — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact and found a laptop had been picked up using victim’s identity. The incident is under further investigation.
14900 block of 92nd Place — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found there had been a verbal argument between a couple but nothing physical had occurred. They agreed to separate for the evening. No further assistance needed.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
9900 block of Nathan Lane — There was a report of swindle. Officer made contact and found individual had received request for funds that proved fraudulent. No loss. Advised regarding follow up.
13500 block of 80th Circle — There was a report of forgery. Officer made contact and found store had received counterfeit currency. Unknown suspect.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer located the suspect nearby who was arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
A 49-year-old female was cited for theft on the 300 block of Second Ave. N.W. in Osseo.
A 41-year-old male was cited for third degree selling heroin, fifth degree possession of methamphetamine, fifth degree possession of cocaine, fifth degree possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia and use of someone’s else name/DOB at Grove Circle and Maple Grove Parkway.
A 26-year-old female was cited for theft at Elm Creek Blvd. and Main St. N.
A 23-year-old female was cited for theft.
A 43-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 25-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection and parking in or obstructing access to a handicapped parking stall on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Thursday, Dec. 12
13900 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found employees had been involved in verbal dispute but nothing physical had occurred. No further assistance needed.
I-94 & 105th Ave. — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle commit traffic violation. Contact was made with the 35-year-old male driver who was arrested for first degree DWI and careless driving.
7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer responded and found a truck on site at the business for property maintenance. There were no issues.
A 57-year-old female was cited for trespassing on the 7900 block of Main St.
Friday, Dec. 13
73rd Ave. & Hemlock Lane — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual inside stalled vehicle appeared to be having a stroke. Paramedics arrived to transport the victim to hospital for further care.
13600 block of 80th Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found a 44-year-old male suspect had left the store with unpaid merchandise. He was arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and found victim’s card had been used for fraudulent transactions. The incident is under further investigation.
A 21-year-old male and a 22-year-old female were cited for theft and fleeing a police officer on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
A 38-year-old male was cited for DWI and careless driving at 84th Place and Balsam Lane.
Saturday, Dec. 14
I-694 & I-494 — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact and found individual walking along freeway. Advised regarding safety concerns and escorted to business nearby to wait for a ride.
11000 block of 69th Place — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual having difficulty breathing. Administered aid until paramedics arrived to transport victim to hospital for further care.
12900 block of Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found adult male loitering inside business and causing a disturbance. The individual was advised to leave the scene and complied without further issue.
A 29-year-old male was cited for DWI and careless driving at I-694 and Hwy. 169.
A 67-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection on the 7400 block of Ranier Lane.
A 24-year-old male was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 32-year-old male was cited for DWI, driving after suspension, wrong way on a one-way street, and failure to drive in a single lane at Wedgewood Lane and Vinewood Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 43 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.