The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Oct. 25 to 31, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Oct. 25
11900 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated granddaughter was playing video games loudly. Advised to keep the volume down.
11600 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with individual who stated a guest had stolen money and credit card. The incident is under further investigation.
Weaver Lake Road & I-94 — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle commit traffic violation. Contact with the adult male driver revealed an outstanding warrant for which the suspect was arrested.
A 31-year-old male was cited for theft on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
A 35-year-old female was cited for fourth degree DWI, careless driving, and speeding at Hwy. 169 and 63rd Ave.
Monday, Oct. 26
16900 block of 68th Ave. — There was a report of forgery. Officer made contact with staff at business who reported checks had been forged. The incident is under further investigation.
7500 block of Meridian Circle — There was a report of threats. Officer responded and found suspended employee had made threats towards staff. The adult male suspect was trespassed from the business.
16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of identity theft. Officer responded and found individual’s check had been fraudulently used at business. The incident is under further investigation.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found a couple had pushed out a cart of merchandise and left the scene in a vehicle. No further suspect information.
9800 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated two political signs had been stolen from yard of residence. No suspect information.
13000 block of Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two male suspects had stolen tools from business. The incident is under further investigation.
A 22-year-old male was cited for failing to stop for a stop sign, fourth DWI, vehicle lighting, and careless driving on the 13700 block of Grove Drive.
A 23-year-old male was cited for assault on the 6400 block of Berkshire Lane.
A 34-year-old female was cited for possessing hypodermic syringes/needles and drugs on the 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane.
A 38-year-old female was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
11000 block of Main St. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found window had been smashed and purse stolen with subsequent fraudulent transactions occurring. The incident is under further investigation.
7800 block of Yucca Lane — There was a report of an appliance fire. Officer responded and found fire inside oven. Assisted fire department in clearing the residence. No injuries to occupants.
11800 block of 80th Ave. — An officer responded to property damage crash. Contact with the 36-year-old female driver indicated signs of intoxication and she was arrested for second degree DWI.
A 19-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on the 12900 block of Weaver Lake Road.
Thursday, Oct. 29
6200 block of Dallas Court — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact and found victim had fraudulent unemployment claim made in his name. No suspect information.
9200 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of theft by swindle. Officer made contact with victim who stated they were scammed of gift cards containing large cash value through social media purchase. The incident is under further investigation.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found purse had been stolen from shopping cart while individual loaded purchases into vehicle; suspect fled the scene. The incident is under further investigation.
A 62-year-old female was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 40-year-old male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 9100 block of Kirkwood Lane.
Friday, Oct. 30
11000 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with individual who stated they heard a child’s scream come from vehicle in parking lot. No unattended child located. There were no issues.
6700 block of Berkshire Lane — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated a political sign had been stolen from yard of residence. No suspect information.
17300 block of Bass Lake Road — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer made contact with occupant of vehicle parked for several hours in dead end. The individual stated he lived nearby but had left the residence to make a phone call from his vehicle so as not to disturb roommates. There were no issues.
A 40-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of drugs at County Road 81 and Zachary Lane.
A 26-year-old male was cited for drug possession at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Brooklyn Blvd. & I-94 — An officer on routine patrol observed erratic driving behavior. Contact was made with the adult male driver who indicated signs of impairment. The suspect was arrested for fourth degree DWI.
9400 block of Ranchview Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with owner who stated license plate had been stolen from vehicle and used in gas drive-off in another jurisdiction.
9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found customer had threatened staff and caused a disturbance over dispute. The individual had then left the scene. Advised regarding trespass notice if the party returns.
A 34-year-old male was cited for driving after suspension and violation of a no contact order at Bass Lake Road and Jewel Lane.
A 54-year-old female was cited for third degree DWI on the 13400 block of Grove Drive.
A 41-year-old female was cited for assault on the 7200 block of Forestview Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 23 property damage traffic accidents and two property damage injury traffic accidents.
