Sunday, Feb. 20
- 13600 block of 80th Circle — Report of a theft at the noted location. There are no suspects.
- 18500 block of 98th Ave. — Report of a stolen package from a homeowner’s front door step. There are no suspects at this time.
Monday, Feb. 21
- 17500 block of 96th Ave. — Report of a hacked cryptocurrency account. There are no suspects.
- 17000 block of 81st Ave. — Report of a delivery driver being bitten by a homeowner’s dog while delivering food. Case is under investigation.
- A 41-year-old male was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
- A 76-year-old male was cited for indecent exposure and fifth degree criminal sexual conduct on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
- A 59-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
- 15300 block of Grove Circle — Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot with tinted windows and playing loud music. Upon arrival, no vehicles matching the description was located.
- 11800 block of Fountains Way — Officers responded to report of a no pay at a restaurant. Officers eventually located the suspect and issued a misdemeanor citation.
- 16600 block of 92nd Ave. — Report of a damaged entrance garage door to an apartment building. Case is under investigation.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
- 8600 block of Terraceview Lane — Report of an inured eagle on the lake. A community service officers arrived and attempted to walk out on the lake to get close to the eagle but it flew away.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 30-year-old male was arrested for gross misdemeanor theft at the noted location.
- 6400 block of Sycamore Lane — Officers were dispatched to a suspicious activity call at the noted address where an unknown suspect had gone through the caller’s glove box overnight. There was no damage and nothing was missing. No suspects.
Thursday, Feb. 24
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — A 77-year-old female was cited for shoplifting.
- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a report of shoplifting at the listed store where the suspects ran out with unpaid merchandise. No suspects at this time.
- 8900 block of Underwood Lane — An individual had called regarding lost money from a mail scam. No suspects.
Friday, Feb. 25
- Maple Grove Parkway and Interstate 94 — After officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, they arrested the 20-year-old male driver for felony possession of a firearm and drug possession.
- Nottingham Parkway and 72nd Place — Report of an illegal dumping complaint in the trash at the noted location. Nothing significant was found to lead to any suspects.
- 9200 block of Wellington Lane — Report of a partial non-payment from a customer. The RP said the customer was planning arrangements to pay the rest of the money back. Civil issue.
- A 35-year-old female was cited for theft, financial card fraud transaction, and check forgery on the 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Saturday, Feb. 26
- 9500 block of Pilgrim Lane — Officers were dispatched to an animal welfare check on a dog that had been seen left outside at the noted location. Officers surveyed the area and could not locate a dog.
- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers took a theft report from a store where two male suspects stole assorted merchandise. No identifiable suspects at this time.
- A 22-year-old female was cited for failure to obey traffic control device and traffic collision at County Road 81 and Elm Creek Blvd.
Other
- During this time period there were 59 property damage traffic accidents and eight property damage injury traffic accidents.
