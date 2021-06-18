The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of May 30 to June 5, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, May 30
Lancaster Lane & 103rd Ave. — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle parked out on the street with its lights on for at least two hours. Officers arrived and contacted the driver. The driver appeared to be napping in the back seat and was parked outside of his residence.
Revere Lane & 101st Ave. — The reporting party stated his mailbox was hit by a vehicle that drove off. Officer’s located the driver and he said he swerved to avoid hitting a squirrel in the road but hit the RP’s mailbox instead. This case is under investigation for formal charges of the driver.
6300 block of Vinewood Lane — There was a report of an unwanted customer call at a restaurant. An altercation had occurred due to a customer refusing to wear a mask in the store as it was the store’s policy. The customer left and decided to grab food elsewhere.
A 28-year-old male was cited for careless driving, stopping within an intersection, fifth degree possession of drugs, driving without a valid license, and DWI at Hemlock Lane and Elm Creek Blvd.
A 21-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation at Rice Lake Circle and Rice Lake Road.
A 22-year-old female was cited for assault and disorderly conduct.
Monday, May 31
Vicksburg Lane & Bass Lake Road — An officer observed a vehicle throw an aluminum can out of the window. The driver was issued a citation for littering.
9200 block of Rosewood Lane — Officers arrived at the scene and informed the homeowner to stop lighting off the fireworks. He complied and said he would stop lighting them off.
Interstate 694 & Interstate 494 — There was a report of an air soft gun being shot at the reporting party’s window. The RP did not know why this happened and had small imprint damage due to the pellets hitting his window. No suspects at this time.
A 32-year-old male was cited for no proof insurance and driving after revocation at Hwy. 610 and Zachary Lane.
A 27-year-old male was cited for fifth degree drug possession.
A 19-year-old male was cited for drug possession at Blackoaks Lane and Blackoats Court.
Tuesday, June 1
18800 block of 67th Ave. — There was a report of damage and vandalism to city property in the men’s bathroom at a park. Local residents were notified and this incident in currently under investigation.
12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a theft of multiple fragrance products. The suspects were seen on security footage filling bags with merchandise and walking out of the store without paying for the items. This case is currently being investigated.
9000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a loose German Shephard who was hit by a car and injured. Officers advised the owner to call an emergency vet. End of report.
Wednesday, June 2
18400 block of 70th Way — There was a report of a missing wallet after leaving the gas station. Wallet was later found, but missing cards and contents inside. There are no suspects at this time.
10700 block of 95th Place — There as a report of a theft of a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle parked in the driveway during the evening hours. There are no suspects at this time.
6900 block of Timber Crest Drive — There was a report of unemployment fraud. The reporting party received a booklet for unemployment in the mail even though he did not file. They notified the unemployment office of the fraud and was advised to watch his credit report.
A 36-year-old male was cited for prostitution and engaging in electronic communications at Woodcrest Neighborhood Park.
A 25-year-old male was cited for prostitution and engaging in electronic communications on the 6800 block of Magda Drive.
A 39-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI at I-94 and Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center.
Thursday, June 3
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a theft that had taken place at the self-checkout with an individual not scanning certain items. The suspect was identified and charged with theft.
9200 block of Sycamore Lane — There was a report of a disturbance complaint with kids throwing “pop its” fireworks at his RV when he drove by. This is an ongoing occurrence in the neighborhood. Officers spoke to the parents and advised them of the complaint. Extra patrol was requested
16000 block of Territorial Road — There was a report of three bears in the reporting party’s yard at the corner of residence. The bears keep coming back and taking down his bird feeder. Officers advised him to call the DNR.
A 61-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Friday, June 4
13600 block of 69th Ave. — There was a report of a large windchime stolen from a backyard. There are no suspects and no potential leads at this time.
10800 block of 109th Ave. — There was a report of a snapping turtle near the road. The officer found the turtle on the grass as he arrived in a dug hole as it appeared to be laying eggs. The turtle was left as is as it was not obstructing the road or sidewalk.
7500 block of Fernbrook Lane — There was a report of a drunk party not leaving the driveway of his neighbor. Officers made sure the intoxicated party went back to his own property.
A 43-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
A 32-year-old female was cited for theft on the 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Saturday, June 5
Highway 610 & Elm Creek Blvd. — After pulling over a vehicle for expired tabs, the officer noted that the driver seemed to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were performed, the 22-year-old male driver was arrested for DWI.
Rosewood Lane & 73rd Ave. — There was a report of a rear window of a vehicle being smashed while unattended. Nothing in the vehicle was reported stolen and there are no suspect leads.
96th Ave. & Queensland Lane — The department was dispatched to an anonymous loud party complaint. Upon arrival, officers saw approximately 200 people in the street. They slowly left the area and there were no other calls on these individuals.
A 40-year-old female was cited for theft and warrant arrest on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 25-year-old female was cited for third degree DWI at I-494 and Bass Lake Road.
Other
During this time period there were 27 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
