The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of May 3 to May 9, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, May 3
17500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found two intoxicated individuals had been involved in a verbal dispute. Nothing physical had occurred and the situation was mediated without further incident.
6300 block of Quinwood Lane — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found group of people were sitting outside talking loudly. They agreed to go indoors and there were no further issues.
93rd Ave. & Juneau Lane — There was a report of damage to property. Officer made contact with individual who had rocks thrown at their vehicle while driving on roadway. No suspect information.
An 18-year-old female was cited for underage alcohol consumption at Revere Lane and 96th Place.
A 22-year-old female was cited for family offense on the 9000 block of Vinewood Lane.
A 57-year-old female was cited for disorderly conduct on the 16400 block of County Road 30.
Monday, May 4
8200 block of Kirkwood Lane — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found locked bicycle had been stolen. The incident is under further investigation.
12700 block of Bass Lake Road — There was a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact and found cell phone had been stolen from vehicle. No suspect information.
7200 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found staff requested individual to leave the premise as they were causing a disturbance. The party left without further incident.
Tuesday, May 5
11500 block of 99th Place — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found residents had heard a loud noise which sounded like a gunshot. The area was checked but nothing unusual was noted.
7200 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer responded and found customer and staff were involved in a dispute which was resolved.
12700 block of 88th Ave. — There was a report of scam/swindle. Officer made contact with individual who had been contacted with an internet scam. No loss incurred. Referred to other agency.
A 27-year-old male was cited for fourth degree criminal sexual conduct and fifth degree assault on the 9100 block of Zanzibar Lane.
Wednesday, May 6
6200 block of Quinwood Lane — There was a report of an animal complaint. Officer responded and found several ducklings stuck in storm drain. They were safely extracted and united with their mother.
12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of trespass. Officer responded and found staff had noted individual panhandling and washing car windows in parking lot of business. Unable to locate but would be trespassed if returned to the scene
13000 block of 86th Ave. — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with occupants of unknown vehicle parked outside of residence. It was found that one of the individuals lived nearby. There were no issues.
A 46-year-old female was cited for violating an order for protection on the 9100 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 20-year-old female was cited for assault on the 12900 block of 63rd Ave.
Thursday, May 7
6800 block of Vicksburg Lane — There was a report of noise complaint. Officer responded and advised the residents of the ordinance. No further problems.
9300 block of Saratoga Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer made contact with individual who stated ex-boyfriend had been outside the residence knocking on window and yelling offensive names. The party had left the scene. No charges pursued.
18000 block of Gladstone Blvd. — There was a report of a neighbor dispute. Officer responded and found there had been a disagreement about property lines and other issues. Advised regarding harassment orders.
Friday, May 8
7900 block of Everest Lane — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found individual would not leave friend’s vehicle when being dropped off at their residence. Situation was mediated, and the driver left the scene without further incident.
11600 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found individual had noted missing items from hotel room. Unknown suspect information.
7200 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of an animal complaint. Officer responded and noted 4 baby squirrels had been found. Two were released and ran into the woods. The remaining two were brought to the wildlife rehabilitation center for care.
A 37-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Saturday, May 9
7300 block of Vinewood Court — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and learned there had been a verbal disagreement between a couple but no apparent physical altercation had occurred. They agreed to separate for the rest of the evening.
7700 block of Everest Lane — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer made contact with driver of vehicle parked in neighborhood. It was found the individual had arrived early to meet up with a friend. There were no problems.
6800 block of Sycamore Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with owner who stated window had been broken and multiple tools stolen from vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
A 30-year-old male was cited for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 17500 block of 96th Ave.
A 27-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 28-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Other
During this time period there were five property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
