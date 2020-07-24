The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of July 5 to 11, 2020. Refer to the city’s Website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, July 5
8100 block of Kirkwood Lane — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found window on residence had been broken. No suspect information.
13700 block of Timber Crest Drive — There was a report of a missing person. Officer responded and found a young child had been missing for a short period of time. A neighbor located the youngster at a nearby park and they were returned safely home.
6200 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found a verbal argument had occurred but no physical contact. The parties agreed to separate for the evening and there were no further issues.
Monday, July 6
7100 block of Queensland Lane — There was a report of a theft of a vehicle. Officer responded and found a vehicle parked outside of residence had been stolen overnight. The incident is under further investigation.
11500 block of 81st Place — There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer made contact with neighbor who had observed a male coming out the window of residence carrying backpacks. It was found to be the homeowner’s son.
18000 block of Bass Lake Road — There was a report of a theft of a boat. Officer responded and found boat and trailer had been stolen from storage. The incident is under further investigation.
Tuesday, July 7
8300 block of Rice Lake Road — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded and found individual had been unable to contact neighbor. Entrance was made into the residence to find the party had been sleeping and there were no problems.
12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found a 49-year-old male had stolen items and left on foot. The suspect was located nearby and was arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed.
12100 block of 93rd Place — There was a report of a neighbor dispute. Officer responded and found two couples involved in a verbal dispute regarding insecticide usage. The situation was mediated and they were advised to report further issues.
A 33-year-old male was cited for assault and harassment on the 8500 block of Oakview Lane.
Wednesday, July 8
6200 block of Dallas Court — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found electronics, tools and miscellaneous items were stolen from vehicles and garage. The incident is under further investigation.
13600 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of an assault. Officer responded and found two drivers had been involved in a verbal altercation in which one of the parties had deployed pepper spray. The situation was mediated and no criminal charges were requested.
11500 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent transactions had occurred on her account. No suspect information.
A 24-year-old female was cited for fifth degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, fifth degree possession of hallucinogens, and possessing/receiving stolen property on the 12600 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 42-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 12600 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 31-year-old female and a 25-year-old female were cited for fifth degree possession of methamphetamine on the 12600 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 24-year-old male was cited for reckless discharge of a firearm, drive by shooting, giving false name to police officer and assault on the 12600 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 34-year-old male was cited for assault and homicide on the 16500 block of 82nd Ave.
Thursday, July 9
9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual had fallen and sustained head injury. Ambulance arrived on scene to transport victim to hospital for further care.
12200 block of 70th Ave. — There was a report of theft from vehicle. Officer made contact with owner who stated vehicle had been gone through overnight and wireless headphones stolen. No suspect information.
12600 block of Bass Lake Road — There was a report of harassment. Officer responded to the scene where two individuals were involved in a verbal altercation over a traffic incident and threats were made. No criminal charges were requested, and both parties agreed to go on their way without further issue.
A 29-year-old male and a 21-year-old female were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and fifth degree possession of methamphetamine on the 6300 block of Vinewood Lane.
A 78-year-old female was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
A 58-year-old female was cited for assault on the 12700 block of 95th Ave.
Friday, July 10
7400 block of Fernbrook Lane — There was a report of an animal complaint. Officer responded and found individual had seen a cougar in the woods near walking path. DNR notified of potential sighting.
12000 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found large group of juveniles had been disruptive inside building. Advised of trespass notice and respectful behavior. Extra patrol recommended.
18000 block of 69th Place — There was a report of a fireworks complaint. Officer responded and was unable to locate the suspect.
A 20-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI, open bottle and operating a vehicle with expired registration at Maple Grove Parkway and I-94.
A 28-year-old male was cited for assault, harassment and stalking on the 6400 block of Sycamore Lane.
Saturday, July 11
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple had been involved in verbal altercation in parking lot of business. No assault had occurred and both parties left the scene without further issue.
10600 block of Boundary Creek Terrace — There was a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with victim who stated their wallet had been stolen from vehicle overnight with subsequent fraudulent transactions occurring on cards. No suspect information.
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found a 23-year-old female had stolen items and left in a vehicle. The suspect was located nearby and arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
A 29-year-old male was cited for assault on the 7600 block of Everest Lane.
A 27-year-old male was cited for refusal to submit to chemical test, third degree DWI, careless driving, and driving after suspension at I094 and Maple Grove Parkway.
Other
During this time period there were 14 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.