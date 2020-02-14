The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Jan. 26
7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — An officer on routine patrol noted vehicle stuck in snow bank in parking lot. Contact was made with the 41-year-old male driver who indicated signs of intoxication and was arrested for third degree DWI.
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found two individuals involved in a verbal dispute regarding a parking space. The parties left the scene and no further assistance was needed.
9400 block of Jefferson Hwy. — There was a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found laptop was stolen from vehicle in parking lot of business. No further suspect information.
A 38-year-old female was cited for third degree DWI and careless driving at Hemlock Lane and Forestview Lane.
A 22-year-old male was cited for assault on the 9200 block of Ranchview Lane.
A 29-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 31-year-old female was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Monday, Jan. 27
11900 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer responded and found disturbance was from upstairs apartment. Cooperative resident advised of the complaint.
10200 block of Dallas Lane — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple had been involved in verbal altercation but nothing physical had occurred. No further assistance needed.
6400 block of Vagabond Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found neighbor had observed male walking around vacant residence. It was determined he was an inspector scheduled to look over the property. There were no issues.
A 33-year-old male was cited for prostitution-hires/offers/agrees and sex related communications on the 6800 block of Magda Drive.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two adult females had stolen merchandise and left the scene. The incident is under further investigation.
6400 block of Sycamore Lane — There was a report of theft of mail. Officer made contact and found package had been tracked as delivered but had been stolen. No suspect information.
Elm Creek Blvd. & Weaver Lake Road — An officer responded to an accident scene. A 42-year-old female driver involved was subsequently arrested for gross misdemeanor DWI refusal and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 54-year-old male was cited for open bottle, second degree DWI, and careless driving on the 11000 block of 104th Place.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
9300 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact and found ex-boyfriend had been sending harassing messages. The suspect was advised to cease contact and victim was provided information regarding restraining order.
7500 block of Berkshire Way — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual experiencing chest pain. Aid administered until ambulance arrived to transport victim to hospital for further care.
12800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of fraud. Officer responded and found counterfeit currency had been passed at business. The incident is under further investigation.
A 20-year-old female was cited for fifth degree assault on the 9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway.
Thursday, Jan. 30
9200 block of Zanzibar Lane — There was a report of a noise violation. Officer made contact with homeowner who was advised of the complaint and ordinance. No further assistance needed.
12000 block of 91st Ave. — There was a report of a scam/swindle. Officer made contact with victim who stated they received a call to assist with computer issues. However, personal information was accessed and fraudulent charges occurred. No suspect information.
7700 block of Main St. — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact and found iPad was stolen while victim was inside business. No suspect information.
Friday, Jan. 31
12000 block of 80th Ave. — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual having difficulty breathing. Provided aid until paramedics arrived to transport victim to hospital for further care.
I-94 & Weaver Lake Road — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle commit traffic violation. Contact was made with the 43-year-old male driver who showed signs of intoxication. The suspect was arrested for second degree DWI, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
11800 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of a no pay. Officer responded and found group had left restaurant without paying for order. The incident is under further investigation.
A 28-year-old female and a 28-year-old male were cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana, possession of hypodermic syringe/needle, and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 11900 block of 73rd Ave.
Saturday, Feb. 1
6900 block of Ives Lane — There was a report of a theft of a vehicle. Officer responded and found vehicle left warming in driveway had been stolen. No suspect information,.
16700 block of 94th Ave. — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found that following a traffic altercation between two individuals. Suspect had broken vehicle’s mirror and left the scene. The incident is under further investigation.
13500 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found a group of males had been causing a disturbance inside the business due to a policy dispute. Gone upon officer’s arrival. Advised to call if they returned.
A 38-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI, careless driving, and window tint too dark at Hwy. 169 and I-694 in Brooklyn Park.
A 39-year-old male was cited for assault and terroristic threats at Goldenrod Lane and 92nd Ave.
A 36-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DWI and careless driving at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes.
Other
During this time period there were 17 property damage traffic accidents and two property damage injury traffic accidents.
