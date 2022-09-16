Sunday, Aug. 21
- 15300 block of Grove Circle — Officers were dispatched to a theft from auto report from a parking lot. No suspects.
- 16800 block of 89th Place — Report of items being stolen from an unlocked truck in a driveway. No suspects.
Monday, Aug. 22
- I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway — A male driver was arrested for 5th degree drug possession after a traffic stop.
Tuesday, Aug, 23
- 16500 block of County Road 30 — Report of a dumping complaint behind a business at their dumpster.
- 13500 block of Grove Drive — Report of a theft of merchandise at the listed business. No charges.
- 13700 block of 74th Place — Report of forged check. No suspects.
- A 22-year-old male was cited for possessing ammo/firearm with a previous felony conviction, prohibited to own/possess certain shotguns, and drugs on the 21700 block of I-694. A 22-year-old female was cited for prohibited to own/possess certain shotguns, carrying/possessing pistol without a permit and drugs at the same location.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
- 9200 block of Ives Lane — Report of chickens in someone’s backyard. A citation was issued for violation of city ordinance.
- 17800 block of 76th Ave. — Report of unknown teenagers swimming in a homeowner’s pool without permission. No suspects.
- 6900 block of Alvarado Lane — Report of a stolen bag from inside a vehicle where the window was smashed. No suspects.
Thursday, Aug. 25
- 11800 block of Fountains Way — Report of a fraudulent withdrawal on an individual’s checking account.
- 12300 block of Main St. — Officers were dispatched to the listed parking lot for report of a stolen license plate off a vehicle. No suspect information.
- 11800 block of West Eagle Lake Drive — A 40-year-old male driver was arrested for driving after cancellation.
Friday, Aug. 26
- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — After officers were dispatched to a theft in progress, they later arrested a female for theft and drug possession.
- 9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — Report of an unknown male attempting to use counterfeit currency to purchase merchandise. Gone on arrival.
- A 43-year-old female was cited for drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after cancellation and theft on the 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Saturday, Aug. 27
- 12900 block of Weaver Lake Road — Officers were dispatched to an arson report at the skate park. They were able to distinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher.
- 13700 block of 83rd Way — A female left the store without paying for merchandise. Case is under investigation.
Other
- During this time period there were 29 property damage traffic accidents.
