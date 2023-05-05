Sunday, April 9
- Main St. and Hemlock Lane — Two males were arrested after officers located a firearm and drug paraphernalia resulting from a traffic stop.
- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — Report of a stolen gas cover stolen from a vehicle parked in the parking lot. No suspects.
- Hemlock Lane and Interstate 694 — A 35-year-old male driver was arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop.
Monday, April 10
- 13600 block of 83rd Way — An officer was dispatched to a customer issue where the restaurant would not provide a refund to a customer. Civil in nature.
- 15300 block of Grove Circle — Two 25-year-old females were given citations for shoplifting at the listed business.
- 9900 block of Evergreen Lane — A community service officer was called out to a found dog report. The dog was transported to PUPS.
Tuesday, April 11
- 9900 block of 96th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a continuous music complaint. A citation was issued to the suspect.
Wednesday, April 12
- 11900 block of 73rd Ave. — A 31-yea-old male driver was arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop.
- Main St. and Lakeview Drive — A 34-year-old male driver was arrested for drug possession after search of a vehicle was conducted after a traffic stop.
- 9900 block of 99th Ave. — A female was scammed out of concert tickets on Facebook. No suspects at this time.
- A 39-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway.
- A 45-year-old female was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 36-year-old female was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Thursday, April 13
- Xenium Lane and County Road 81 — A 19-year-old female passenger was arrested after she dropped drugs on the ground in front of an officer after a traffic stop.
- Highway 169 and Interstate 694 — A 27-year-old male driver was arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop.
- 13300 block of Maple Knoll Way — A community service officer was called out to an animal complaint of a homeowner keeping a rooster as a pet. Case was resolved.
Friday, April 14
- 15300 block of Grove Circle — Officers were dispatched to a theft at the listed store. Case is under investigation.
- 64th Place and Ranchview Lane — Report of a dog being left in a vehicle unattended. The owner was given a verbal warning.
- 6600 block of Ives Lane — Report of identity theft. No suspect information.
- A 35-year-old female and a 51-year-old male were cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Saturday, April 15
- 6500 block of Eagle Lake Drive — Report of an injured eagle near the listed address. The eagle was transported to the Raptor Center.
- 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a theft of a GPS unit at an electronics store. Case is under investigation.
- A 25-year-old male was cited for drugs, driving after revocation, and window tint too dark at Hemlock Lane and I-694.
Other
- During this time period there were 14 property damage traffic accidents and two property damage injury traffic accidents.
