The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Aug. 23 to 29, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Aug. 23
10000 block of 96th Place — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer made contact with individual who stated they had been working on a vehicle but would comply with noise ordinance.
11700 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a fight outside of an apartment complex. Officer responded and determined individuals had been involved in a disturbance but no assault had occurred. One of the parties was found to have an outstanding warrant and was arrested.
6900 block of Crest Drive — There was a report of an animal complaint. Officer responded and found homeowner had discovered garter snake inside the residence. It was captured and safely relocated to a nearby swamp.
A 31-year-old female was cited for theft and child neglect on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Monday, Aug. 24
9700 block of Alvarado Lane — There was a report of theft of a vehicle. Officer responded and found vehicle had been stolen overnight. No suspect information.
16700 block of County Road 30 — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop. The adult female driver was found to have an outstanding warrant for which she was arrested.
11300 block of Red Fox Drive — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found bicycle had been stolen from garage overnight. No suspect information.
A 43-year-old female was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 12900 block of 63rd Ave.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
96th Ave. & Peony Lane — An officer made contact with a 52-year-old female due to erratic driving behavior. The individual was arrested for third degree DWI.
9500 block of Ranchview Lane — There was a report of theft from vehicle. Officer responded and found multiple pieces of baseball equipment had been stolen from vehicle overnight. No suspect information.
9100block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual suffering a seizure. Assisted until ambulance arrived to transport the victim for further care.
A 38-year-old male was cited for assault on the 9100 block of Zanzibar Lane.
A 31-year-old female, a 32-year-old male, and a 29-year-old male were cited for fifth degree possession of methamphetamine at County Road 30 and Lawndale Lane.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Bass Lake Road & I-494 — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop. The adult female was found to be driving with a revoked license and was in possession of controlled substance for which she was arrested.
90th Place & Elm Creek Blvd. — An officer responded to accident. The 23-year-old male driver showed signs of intoxication and was subsequently arrested for third degree DWI and fifth degree possession of controlled substance.
6400 block of Queensland Lane — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found equipment had been spray painted with graffiti overnight. Unknown suspect.
A 34-year-old female was cited for theft, warrant arrest and trespass notice served on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
A 28-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
A 35-year-old female was cited for disorderly conduct and assault on the 11600 block of 98th Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 27
11600 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with individual who stated unemployment claims had been made in his name. Unknown suspect.
12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult male had stolen items and ran from store. No further suspect information to pursue charges.
8700 block of Narcissus Lane — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual with chest pain. Provided assistance until paramedics arrived to transport the victim to hospital for further care.
A 47-year-old female, a 23-year-old female, and a 51-year-old female were cited for theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Friday, Aug. 28
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of trespass. Officer responded and found individual who had been trespassed from the business for harassment had returned to the scene. The 21-year-old male was arrested.
11900 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of an animal complaint. Officer made contact with homeowner who had found two pigeons nesting on the deck. The birds were determined to be wild and were safely released back to nature.
7800 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple had been involved in a verbal altercation. No arrest stemming from the incident.
A 36-year-old male was cited for theft on the 12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 67-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DWI on the 8100 block of Oakview Lane.
A 19-year-old male was cited for theft by swindle and fraud on the 12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 31-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana and warrant arrest on the 8600 block of I-94.
A 39-year-old female was cited for giving a peace officer a false name, possession and sale of hypodermic needles, and warrant arrest on the 8600 block of I-94.
Saturday, Aug. 29
11000 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded but was unable to locate male reportedly accompanied by two juveniles walking around business holding signs.
18000 block of 64th Ave. — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded to scene where street had been spray painted with offensive words/pictures. No suspect information.
11200 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer made contact with individual who stated male had exited business with cart full of merchandise and rapidly left in vehicle. Unable to locate.
Other
During this time period there were 26 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
