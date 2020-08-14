The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of July 26 to Aug. 1, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, July 26
6300 block of Troy Lane — There was a report of a loud party. Officer responded and found group of people at backyard bonfire. Advised of noise complaint and the homeowner said everyone was leaving. No further issues.
16300 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of disorderly conduct. Officer responded and found male and female had been involved in a verbal dispute which became physical. No charges pursued, and the parties left the scene without incident.
8000 block of Shenandoah Lane — There was a report of a vehicle theft. Officer responded and found trailer containing miscellaneous tools had been stolen. The trailer was later recovered, and the incident is under further investigation.
A 37-year-old male was cited for second degree DWI, and careless driving on the 11200 block of 93rd Ave.
A 32-year-old male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 12700 block of 94th Ave.
Monday, July 27
9200 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found vehicle had been gone through and miscellaneous papers stolen. The incident is under further investigation.
7700 block of Ranchview Lane — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found laptop computer, cash and tool kit stolen from home. The incident is under further investigation.
11200 block of 93rd Ave. — An officer responded to business where adult male appeared intoxicated and was going to drive. The suspect was arrested for second degree DWI Refusal.
A 31-year-old female was cited for theft, possessing/receiving stolen property, possession of hypodermic needle/syringe and trespass notice served on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 28-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation, possessing/receiving stolen property, theft, possession of hypodermic needle/syringe, and trespass notice served on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 33-year-old female was cited for failure to drive in single lane, stop sign violation, DWI, and careless driving at Dunkirk Lane and Nottingham Parkway.
Tuesday, July 28
12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with adult female sleeping on the ground next to building. The individual stated she was fine and was going to catch a ride shortly. Refused other assistance.
8200 block of Revel Wood Place — There was a report of a theft. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated political signs had been stolen from the yard of the residence. No suspect information.
94th Ave. & Minnesota Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with driver of vehicle parked near intersection for extended period. The adult male stated he was a private investigator and would be there for a few hours. No further issues.
A 30-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
A 32-year-old male was cited for giving a peace officer a false name at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
A 35-year-old female was cited for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
Wednesday, July 29
7200 block of Jewel Lane — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact and found victim had lost wallet and had several unauthorized accounts set up in their name. The incident is under further investigation.
13900 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of theft by swindle. Officer responded and found merchandise had been fraudulently obtained from business. The incident is under further investigation.
11800 block of 80th Ave. — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found one having trouble breathing. Provided aid until ambulance arrived to transport victim to hospital for further care.
A 26-year-old male was cited for assault on the 10200 block of Yorktown Lane.
A 22-year-old female was cited for theft on the 16300 block of County Road 30.
A 20-year-old female was cited for theft/shoplifting on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
Thursday, July 30
12200 block of 86th Ave. — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found a rock had been thrown through window of residence. No suspect information.
8600 block of Valley Forge Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found package suspected of containing narcotics had been received. The incident is under further investigation.
13600 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found vehicles in driveway and garage had been gone through with miscellaneous items stolen. No suspect information.
Friday, July 31
Elm Creek Blvd. & Hemlock Lane — An officer on routine patrol made contact with individual possibly involved in suspicious activity at business. The adult male was found to have an outstanding warrant and was arrested.
16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a vehicle fire. Officer responded and assisted the fire department on scene. The owner was not injured, and it was determined there had been a probable mechanical issue.
13200 block of 93rd Ave. — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded and found adult female sleeping outside of church. There were no issues, and the individual was provided a ride and released without incident.
A 19-year-old male was cited for assault on the 14000 block of 79th Ave.
Saturday, Aug. 1
6200 block of Fernbrook Lane — There was a report of a loud party. Officer responded and found multiple people in backyard of residence with loud music playing. They were advised of the complaint and complied with request to end the gathering.
11800 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found adult male driver parked with vehicle running outside of business for extended period. The individual stated he had been taking a nap before returning home. He was advised of concern and left the scene without issue.
16800 block of 91st Ave. — There was a report of a theft. Officer made contact with individual who stated a television had been stolen from her garage stall. The incident is under further investigation.
A 35-year-old female was cited for fraud on the 11900 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Other
During this time period there were 17 property damage traffic accidents.
