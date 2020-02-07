The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Jan. 18 to 25, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Saturday, Jan. 18
9800 block of Hospital Drive — There was a report of trespass. Officer made contact and found individual has caused disturbances at location. Staff was advised police will serve trespass notice if notified when the party returns.
9400 block of Ranchview Lane — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple had been involved in verbal altercation only. The parties agreed to separate for the evening. No further assistance needed.
7000 block of Hemlock Lane — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver of vehicle for equipment violation. The adult male was found to have a revoked driver’s license and was in violation of an order for protection for which he was arrested.
Sunday, Jan. 19
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of vehicle fire. Officer responded and attempted to extinguish fire coming from unoccupied car parked outside of business. Fire department arrived to take over the scene.
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found a 39-year-old female had stolen merchandise and was arrested for gross misdemeanor theft.
12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and found individual’s credit card had been fraudulently used for purchase at business. No suspect information.
A 22-year-old male and a 26-year-old male were cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after revocation, possessing/receiving stolen property, and fraud on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane. The 26-year-old was also cited for giving a peace officer a false name.
Monday, Jan. 20
12800 block of 73rd Place — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found homeowner noted footprints in yard around residence and unknown vehicle had previously been parked in driveway. Extra patrol advised.
11500 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of stolen property. Officer responded and found three males were in possession of stolen property which they were attempting to sell at business. They were arrested for felony possession of stolen property.
9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of gas no-pay. Officer responded and found individual had filled gas into vehicle and left the scene. No suspect information.
A 20-year-old male was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
9100 block of Zanzibar Lane — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found male and female involved in verbal altercation. No apparent physical contact. The male left the residence and no further assistance was needed.
13300 block of 89th Ave. — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and found individual had been victim of telephone scam. No suspect information.
12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found female had stolen merchandise from business and left the scene in a vehicle. No suspect information.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
65th Ave. & Magda Drive — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle commit traffic violation. Contact was made with the 19-year-old male driver who was arrested for fifth degree possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
6200 block of Sycamore Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with party who stated license plate had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
10900 block of 93rd Ave. — There was a report of forgery. Officer made contact and found victim had several checks stolen from business which were cashed. The incident is under further investigation.
A 29-year-old male was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and driving after suspension at Bass Lake Road and Sycamore Lane.
Thursday, Jan. 23
16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult male suspect had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
9500 block of Blackoaks Lane — There was a report of counterfeit currency. Officer made contact and found counterfeit bill had been passed at business. The incident is under further investigation.
9100 block of Sycamore Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found license plate tabs had been stolen from vehicle. No suspect information.
A 23-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
An 18-year-old male was cited for third degree possession of a controlled substance on the 9800 block of Fernbrook Lane.
A 24-year-old female was cited for fraud on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Friday, Jan. 24
I-694 & I-494 — An officer on routine patrol observed a vehicle commit several traffic infractions. Contact was made with the 23-year-old female driver who was arrested for fifth degree possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9700 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of suspicious vehicle. Officer made contact with the sleeping occupant of vehicle parked and running outside business for an extended period. The adult male stated he was waiting for a tow truck, as his brakes had gone out.
17000 block of Weaver Lake Drive — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found trailer had been stolen from driveway of residence. No suspect information.
A 37-year-old female, a 41-year-old male and a 22-year-old male were cited for fifth degree possession of methamphetamine, possessing/selling small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at I-694 and I-494. The 22-year-old was also cited for giving a peace officer a false name.
A 22-year-old male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 11800 block of 80th Ave.
Saturday, Jan. 25
8600 block of Pineview Lane — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found two intoxicated males had been involved in a verbal altercation which turned physical No charges were pursued and they arranged rides to leave the scene.
7700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of disorderly conduct. Officer responded and found group had been causing a disturbance in lobby of business. The individuals returned to their rooms and there were no further issues.
13600 block of 80th Circle — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found door handle of vehicle had been broken while parked outside of business. No suspect information.
A 60-year-old female was cited for second degree DWI, refusal to submit to chemical test and careless driving at Magda Drive and Lancaster Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 25 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
