Sunday, Dec. 4
- 6800 block of Garland Lane — Officers were dispatched to report of an unknown suspect walking around inside of a residence. There was no one located on arrival.
- 8400 block of Urbandale Lane — Report of a hit and run in a driveway. Suspects are unknown.
- Highway 610 and Zachary Lane — Report of an assault that occurred while driving. Case is under investigation.
Monday, Dec. 5
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a theft at the listed business. Case is under investigation.
- 11700 block of Central Park Way — Report of a stolen garage door opener from a vehicle at an apartment complex. No suspects.
- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a theft of clothes and shoes at the listed business. Case is under investigation.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — An 39-year-old individual was given a citation for trespassing at a local business.
- 11700 block of 80th Ave. — Report of a package theft at an apartment complex. No suspects.
- 12300 block of Main St. — Report of a stolen catalytic converter from a vehicle in a parking garage. Case is under investigation.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
- Interstate 94 and Weaver Lake Road — Two individuals were arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop.
- 11800 block of Fountains Way — Officers were dispatched to a theft of services report at a local restaurant. Case is being investigated.
- 9300 block of Upland Lane — A 32-year-old male suspect was arrested at a bank for attempting to open up a fraudulent bank account.
- A 60-year-old female was cited for theft on the 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Thursday, Dec. 8
- 9300 block of Upland Lane — Report of a stolen catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked in a parking lot. No suspect information.
- 11500 block of Fountains Way — Officers were dispatched to a theft of five pairs of shoes at the listed business. Case is under investigation.
Friday, Dec. 9
- 11600 block of Fountains Drive — A 22-year-old male driver was arrest for drug possession after a vehicle violation stop.
- 11200 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to a shoplifting report of stolen faucets at a home improvement store. Case is under investigation.
- Hemlock Lane and 73rd Ave. — A male driver was given a citation for speeding and drug possession.
- A 33-year-old female was cited for drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
- A 32-year-old female was cited for drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, rear license plate lamps required, and driving after cancellation at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
- A 42-year-old male was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
- A 45-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation at Elm Creek Blvd. and Hemlock Lane.
- A 22-year-old female was cited for driver failing to stop for a collision at Elm Creek Blvd. and Weaver Lake Road.
- A 31-year-old female was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 32-year-old female was cited for theft and warrant arrest on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Saturday, Dec. 10
- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a theft at a local retail store. Case is under investigation.
- Weaver Lake Road and Elm Creek Blvd. — A juvenile was given a citation for drug possession after a traffic stop.
- 6800 block of Balsam Lane — Report of an unknown suspect opening a credit card account under someone else’s social security number. No suspects.
- A 20-year-old male was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
- A 33-year-old male was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 29-year-old female was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Other
- During this time period there were 32 property damage traffic accidents and two property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.