The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Jan. 12 to 18, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Bass Lake Road & I-494 — An officer on routine patrol made contact with a 28-year-old male driver for traffic violation. The suspect was arrested for fourth degree DWI.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found delivery person at a business had an injured finger. Provided transportation to hospital for further care.
County Road 30 & Upland Lane — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found graffiti spray painted underneath bridge. No suspect information.
A 30-year-old male was cited for DWI and careless driving at Hwy. 610 and Maple Grove Parkway.
A 23-year-old female was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 7200 block of Hemlock Lane.
Monday, Jan. 13
17200 block of 74th Place — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found registration card had been stolen overnight from unlocked vehicle parked in driveway. No suspect information.
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult female had stolen merchandise. The 72-year-old female suspect was arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
17000 block of 78th Ave. — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found resident had observed via home surveillance that an unknown individual had walked up to locked vehicle parked in driveway during the night. No further suspect information.
A 44-year-old male was cited for predatory offender fails to fulfill registration requirement on the 7200 block of Forestview Lane.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
17000 block of 72nd Ave. — There was a report of mail theft. Officer responded and found two packages had been stolen by an unknown suspect from outside a residence which homeowner observed on surveillance. The incident is under further investigation.
10400 block of Valley Forge Lane — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent transaction had occurred
63rd Ave. & Magda Drive — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle commit traffic violation. Contact was made with the adult male driver who was arrested for driving after cancellation.
A 41-year-old male was cited for theft, shoplifting and trespass notice served on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
7800 block of Vinewood Lane — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact with individual who stated an acquaintance who had previously harassed her had resumed contact. Advised regarding restraining order.
6200 block of Upland Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found family member had arrived at residence and noted front door ajar. The area was found to be clear and nothing missing.
11900 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found two adults had been involved in a verbal altercation. No charges pursued and they agreed to separate for the evening.
Thursday, Jan. 16
11900 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found driver of vehicle had pumped gas and then driven off. Possible suspect information.
9500 block of Upland Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact and found iPad had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked outside of a business. The incident is under further investigation.
13500 block of 86th Ave. — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer made contact and found parents involved in custody dispute. Advised regarding communication.
Friday, Jan. 17
13800 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of an intoxicated driver parked outside of business. Officer made contact with the 26-year-old male who was arrested for second degree DWI and careless driving.
9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found employee had been causing a disturbance at business and refused to leave when requested by management. The individual was informed they needed to vacate the property and did so without further problems.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of disturbance. Officer made contact with driver of vehicle parked outside of business who stated staff had yelled at him for blocking the area. No criminal charges pursued.
A 28-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana, theft and fleeing a police officer on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
A 41-year-old male was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Saturday, Jan. 18
9300 block of Upland Lane — There was a report of recovered property. Officer responded and found two utility loaders parked outside of business which were found to be stolen in another jurisdiction. The loaders were returned to the owner. No suspect information.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded to the scene and four females and the male driver of the getaway vehicle were arrested for felony theft and trespassed from the business.
6500 block of Eagle Lake Drive — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer responded to the residence where a party was underway. The homeowner was advised of the complaint and ordinance to which they complied.
A 29-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection and driving after revocation on the 7000 block of Hemlock Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 31 property damage traffic accidents and two property damage injury traffic accidents.
