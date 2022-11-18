Sunday, Oct. 30
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 33-year-old female was given a citation for theft at the listed business.
- 7300 block of Berkshire Way — A 32-year-old female suspect was arrested for assault at the listed address.
Monday, Oct. 31
- Interstate 494 — A 25-year-old female suspect was arrested for fifth degree drug possession that stemmed from a traffic stop.
- 8000 Wedgewood Lane — Two suspects were arrested for theft at the listed business.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to a theft of shoes at a business. There are no suspects.
- A 21-year-old male was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
- 12900 block of 63rd Ave. — A 38-year-old female suspect was arrested for assault at a hotel.
- 10200 89th Ave. — Report of an ex-employee who would not leave the property. He agreed to leave.
- A 39-year-old male was cited for predatory offender-intentionally provides false information at Pineview Lane and Weaver Lake Road.
- A 33-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
- 7500 block of Meridian Circle – Report of found marijuana in a package at a shipping facility. No suspects.
- 11500 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to a theft of guitars at a listed business. No suspects.
- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a burglary that occurred at the above listed restaurant. Case is under investigation.
- A 20-year-old female was cited for drugs at Hemlock Lake and Main St.
- A 28-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving after revocation at Hemlock Lake and Main St.
- A 34-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Thursday, Nov. 3
- Highway 169 — A female was arrested for 5th degree drug possession after a traffic stop.
- Hemlock Lnane — Officers gave a verbal warning to a female who was standing in the median.
- 12700 block of 74th Ave. — Report of a possible internet scam. No suspects.
- A 36-year-old female was cited for drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and window tint too dark at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
Friday, Nov. 4
- 7000 block of Hemlock Lane — Report of a stolen iPhone at the listed location. Case is under investigation.
- Interstate 94 and Dayton Parkway — A vehicle fled from officers after attempting to pull the vehicle over for window tint. Case is under investigation.
- 11800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to the noted location for a driver threatening another driver in a parking lot. Case is under investigation.
Saturday, Nov. 5
- 11300 block of Fountains Drrive — Officers were dispatched to the listed business for report of a theft of clothing items and shoes. No suspects.
- 11900 block of Main St. — Report of an individual pan handling at the noted location. Officers advised the individual of the city ordinance.
- 17300 block of 77th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a damaged broken glass door at a residence. Unknown what caused the damage.
Other
- During this time period there were 27 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
