Sunday, July 31
- 7800 block of Queensland Lane — Report of juveniles ding dong ditching in the neighborhood.
- 12600 block of 82nd Ave. — Report of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a business. The car was unlocked and keys still in the vehicle.
- 14700 block of 80th Place — Report of hearing a loud bang in the basement of a homeowner’s house. The house was checked and cleared.
Monday, Aug. 1
- 12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a stolen wallet from a vehicle in the parking lot where the suspect smashed the window to get in. Case is under investigation.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a dog left in a vehicle. Upon arrival, the vehicle could not be located.
- 83rd Way and Weaver Lake Road — Report of a customer issued in the parking lot of a gas station. Officers mediated the situation.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
- 9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — Officers were dispatched to a theft of services report at an auto repair shop. Case is under investigation.
- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — Report of a dog left in a vehicle of a parking lot. A community service officer was able to contact the owner and informed him of the dangers.
- Elm Creek Blvd and Weaver lake Road — Officers were dispatched to the listed location for an individual loitering on the median asking for money. The subject was given a warning.
- A 19-year-old male was cited for uninsured vehicle, driving after revocation, and speeding at I-94 and 105th Ave.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
- 16500 block of County Road 30 — A male driver was arrested for drug possession at the listed location.
- 11900 block of Central Park Way — Report of a stolen vehicle inside of an apartment complex parking garage. Case is under investigation.
Thursday, Aug. 4
- 10700 block of Dunkirk Lane — Report of an unknown party who dumped a trailer load of brush on the reporting party’s property. No suspects.
- 6100 block of Magda Drive — Report of a theft by swindle with monetary loss. Case is being investigated.
- 11900 block of Central Park Way — Officers were dispatched to a stolen vehicle report. The vehicle was later recovered crashed and abandoned. No suspects.
Friday, Aug. 5
- 15400 block of 64th Place — Report of two personal checks being forged. The bank is doing their own internal investigation.
- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 75-year-old male was cited for theft and trespassed from the listed store.
- A 41-year-old male was cited for assault on the 8600 block of Pineview Lane.
Saturday, Aug. 6
- 7800 block of Main Street — Report of two door dash orders being made at a business using a fraudulent card. No suspect information.
- 6200 Sycamore Lane — After conducting a traffic stop it turned out the passenger had a warrant and was issued a new court date.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Two individuals were issued trespass notices after stealing from the above business. No charges.
Other
- During this time period there were 22 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.
