The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Nov. 14 to 20, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Nov. 14
14800 block of 66th Place — There was a report of a stolen wallet inside the middle console of a homeowners unlocked truck. No suspects at this time.
14900 block of Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot of an assisted living facility. Upon arrival, the vehicle was gone. The call was cleared.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of an employee stealing merchandise from the location listed above. The individual was trespassed from the store.
A 21-year-old female was cited for parking in a handicap zone without a permit on the 11800 block of 80th Ave.
A 51-year-old female was cited for assault at Main Street and Hemlock Lane.
Monday, Nov. 15
11300 block of 86th Ave. — There was a report of possible shots heard in the area. Officers arrived and the call was unfounded.
7500 block of West Fish Lake Road — There was a report of possible paint ball markings on the front of a homeowner’s house. There were similar calls throughout the day. No suspect information.
11900 block of 99th Place — There was a report of a suspicious car parked in the driveway of the reporting party’s house. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
A 43-year-old female was cited for interfering with emergency communications and assault on the 7400 block of Vinewood Way.
An 18-year-old male was cited for disorderly conduct, assault and instruction permit violations at I-694 and I-494.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
129800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a theft of a laptop at the location listed. Case is under investigation to try and identify the suspect.
11/16 16400 block of 83rd Ave. — There was a report of a stolen vehicle from inside the reporting party’s garage. Case is under investigation.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
12900 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a call regarding a guest not paying their hotel bill. The hotel and guest have decided to work things out themselves.
8300 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a theft from auto from the parking lot of the noted location. No suspects at this time.
9600 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of forced entry being used to enter the business, nothing was taken from inside the building. Case is under review to try and identify the suspect.
A 39-year-old male was cited for carry/possessing a pistol without a permit and warrant arrest on the 13700 block of Grove Drive.
A 28-year-old male was cited for trespassing on the 11800 block of 80th Ave.
A 53-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 28-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
A 27-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation at Elm Creek Blvd. and Hemlock Lane.
A 22-year-old male was cited for uninsured vehicle, open bottle, receiving stolen property, and carry/possessing a pistol without a permit at Hemlock Lane and Fountains Way.
Thursday, Nov. 18
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of stolen bicycles from a bike rack outside of a business. No suspects.
9600 block of Harbor Lane — There was a theft of a catalytic converter from a homeowner’s driveway. No suspect information.
11700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a commercial burglary. Nothing taken.
A 53-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 27-year-old female was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Friday, Nov. 19
7500 block of Walnut Grove Lane — There was a report of a theft of a wallet from a vehicle. No suspects.
6200 block of Nathan Lane — There was a report that a briefcase was stolen out of a vehicle parked in the driveway of the address listed. No suspect information.
Saturday, Nov. 20
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of vandalism in where two vehicles that were parked in the parking lot were hit with eggs. No viable suspect information.
8600 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a broken window from the homeowner’s house while gone on vacation. It does not look like the house was gone through.
A 25-year-old male was cited for driving after suspension on the 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 37-year-old male was cited for assault, first degree burglary, and violating a no contact order on the 13700 block of 83rd Way.
Other
During this time period there were 26 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
