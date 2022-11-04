Sunday, Oct. 16
- 14100 block of 68th Place — Report of stolen items from a detached garage from a rental property. No suspects.
- 8080 Wedgewood Lane — A 40-year-old female was given a citation and trespass notice for shoplifting.
- 7900 block of Chesshire Lane — Two individuals were issued citations for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop.
- A 28-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation at I-94 and 105th Ave.
Monday, Oct. 17
- 9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — A 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old male were arrested for second degree aggravated robbery at the listed restaurant. A 26-year-old male was cited for second degree robbery and fleeing a peace officer.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 55-year-old male and a 39-year-old male were arrested for theft at the listed business after not scanning items through the self check-out.
- 7100 block of Walnut Grove Lane — A male was swindled out of money after falling victim to an online dating scam.
- 7800 block of Main St. — A male party was trespassed from the restaurant for using someone else’s credit card to pay for an online order.
- A 46-year-old female was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 43-year-old male and a 29-year-old female were cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane. The male was also cited for drug possession.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
- Vinewood Lane — A 78-year-old female driver was arrested after driving after cancellation.
- 9400 block of Winslow Chase — Report of juveniles’ ding dong ditching a residence.
- 6200 block of Quinwood Lane — Report of an open-door check. Officers did not locate any thing of significance.
Thursday, Oct. 20
- 9300 block of Deerwood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a theft of a duffle bag inside of vehicle in the parking lot.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to a theft of alcohol at the listed store. A 65-year-old male was cited for theft.
- A 36-year-old male was cited for fourth degree damage to property and trespass notice served on the 9300 block of Inland Lane.
Friday, Oct. 21
- 6400 block of Xenium Lane — Report of mail theft at the listed address.
- 9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — A male was given a citation for littering in a dumpster.
- I-494 — Officers were involved in a pursuit from a vehicle that was fleeing from officers in another jurisdiction. Pursuit was eventually terminated.
Saturday, Oct. 22
- 16000 block of County Road 30 — Report of a window hit by a rock at a local business. No suspects.
- 13300 block Maple Knoll Way — Report of a dog barking complaint at the noted address. Nothing noted by officers.
- 6200 block of Nathan Lane — Report of an individual’s bank account being hacked. Case is under investigation.
- A 30-year-old male was cited for vehicle signal maintenance, seat belt required, improper lane change, possessing ammo/firearm with a previous felony conviction, carrying/possessing a pistol without a permit, warrant arrest, driver must carry proof of insurance and lights required on rear of vehicle
Other
- During this time period there were 18 property damage traffic accidents and zero property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.