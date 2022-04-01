Sunday, March 13

- 11700 block of Fountains Way — Officers were dispatched to report of a stolen phone at the listed business. The suspect is unknown.

- 17500 block of Weaver Lake Drive — Officers were dispatched to a suspicious activity call of a white male walking next to mailboxes. Officers arrived on scene and could not locate anybody.

- A 61-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation on the 11600 block of Elm Creek Blvd.

- Two 35-year-old male were cited for possession of burglary tools, first degree damage to property, third degree burglary, and trespassing on the 10100 block of Fernbook Lane.

Monday, March 14

- 7200 block of Birchview Lane — Report of a burglary where an unknown suspect had broken into the garage and gone through the reporting party’s vehicle. No suspects.

- 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched for a theft of speakers at the listed business. Case is under investigation.

Tuesday, March 15

- 14100 block of Territorial Road — Officers were dispatched to the noted report for a noise complain. Upon arrival, officers could hear loud drumming from a unit. A citation was issued for the resident.

- 15300 block of Grove Circle — Officers were dispatched to a theft that had just occurred. Officers attempted to locate the suspect vehicle but were unsuccessful.

- Two 18-year-old males, a 20-year-old male, and two 18-year-old females were cited for underage liquor consumption on the 11800 block of Fountains Way.

- A 32-year-old male was cited for theft and driving after revocation on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.

Wednesday, March 16

- 9200 block of Garland Lane — Report of a theft of stolen packages from an apartment complex. Case is under investigation.

- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Report of a stolen license plate off of a vehicle while being parked in a parking lot of a store. No suspects.

- 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a disturbance at the listed business by a group of individuals. Officers stood by as the group left.

- A 25-year-old male was cited for possessing ammo/firearm with previous felony conviction, drugs, driving after revocation, and warrant arrest at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.

Thursday, March 17

- 104th Place and Zachary Lane — Report of a damage to property report where tire marks were observed on the grass of the property. There are no suspects.

- 10700 block of 93rd Ave. — Report of a stolen passport from a vehicle being broken into. There are no suspects.

- 11400 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to the noted location for report of a shoplifting.

- A 22-year-old female was cited for theft on the 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane.

Friday, March 18

- 9600 block of Union Terrace Lane — Report of an off-leash dog complaint. A citation was issued for the owner.

- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of two individuals shoplifting numerous items of clothing. No suspect information at this time.

- A 40-year-old female was cited for receiving stolen property and driving after cancellation on the 9000 block of Zachary Lane.

Saturday, March 19

- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched for a theft that had just occurred at the above business. No identifiable suspects.

- 6700 block of Narcissus Lane — Report of a theft by swindle by an online scammer. No suspect information.

- A 32-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.

Other

- During this time period there were 17 property damage traffic accidents and 8 property damage injury traffic accidents.

