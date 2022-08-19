Sunday, July 24
- 12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a no pay at a restaurant. There are no suspects.
- 13300 block of Maple Knoll Way — Officers were dispatched to a loud disturbance at the listed location. Officers were able to mediate the situation and the call was cleared.
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 28-year-old male shoplifter was arrested for theft and fleeing a peace officer on foot.
- A 37-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation at 101st Ave. and Troy Lane.
- A 26-year-old male was cited for interfering with a 911 call on the 11700 block of Central Park Way.
- A 34-year-old female was cited for driving after revocation, unregistered motor vehicle and operating a vehicle with expired registration at 93rd Ave. and Upland Lane.
- A 31-year-old male was cited for theft on the 11500 block of Fountains Drive.
Monday, July 25
- 8100 block of Main Street — Report of a robbery where a female was jumped and had her cell phone stolen in the parking lot. Case is under investigation.
- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of stolen alcohol from a business. Case is under investigation.
- A 48-year-old male was cited for toxic substances on the 11100 block of Fountains Drive.
Tuesday, July 26
- 9300 block of Xenium Lane — Report of a damage to property report where the victim’s car was keyed in her driveway. There are no suspects.
- Hemlock Lane and Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to panhandlers in the median. All parties were given verbal warnings and left.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Report of an abandoned cat. Cat taken into custody.
- A 34-year-old male was cited for firearm violation, drug possession and driving after revocation on the 13800 block of Grove Drive.
- A 31-year-old male was cited for theft on the 11500 block of Fountains Drive.
Wednesday, July 27
- Vinewood Lane and Elm Creek Blvd. — A 20-year-old male driver was issued a citation for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop.
- I-694 — A male driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant and possession of marijuana.
- 8500 block of Xenium Lane — Report of a suspicious male party changing his clothes in a homeowner’s driveway. Call was cleared after the male realized he was at the wrong address.
- An 18-year-old male was cited for giving false information to an officer, driving without a valid license, uninsured vehicle and failure to yield to vehicle/pedestrian at 92nd Ave. and Norwood Lane.
Thursday, July 28
- 9600 block of 63rd Ave. — Report of a burglary at a business with some items stolen. Case is under investigation.
- 108th Place and Nathan Lane — Report of a dog barking complaint. Upon arrival, a CSO determined to violation occurred.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Report of a theft report at the listed business. Case is under investigation.
Friday, July 29
- 8100 block of Evergreen Lane — Report of a noise complaint at the listed address. Officers arrived and it was just a verbal altercation.
- 8400 bock of Arrowwood Lane — Report of a check forgery. Case is under investigation.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a damage to property on a vehicle after an unknown suspect had unsuccessfully tried to steal the catalytic converter. No suspects.
- A 26-year-old female was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Saturday, July 30
- Elm Creek Blvd. and Fountains Drive — Report of an individual trying to collect currency on the median. An officer gave the individual a verbal warning.
- 9800 block of Revere Lane — Report of a suspicious male in the parking lot. Upon arrival, the officer was unable to locate the male.
- 14100 block of 68th Place — Report of fraudulent purchases on a resident’s credit card. No suspects.
- A 50-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation at Maple Grove Parkway and 99th Ave.
- A 42-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation at Maple Grove Parkway and Hospital Drive.
Other
- During this time period there were 27 property damage traffic accidents and two property damage injury traffic accidents.
