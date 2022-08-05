Sunday, July 10
- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a theft report where two individuals stole multiple clothing items. No suspects.
Monday, July 11
- 6200 block of Nathan Lane – Report of check fraud. No suspects.
- 8100 block of Maple Lane — Officers were dispatched to a theft report where jewelry and money was stolen. Case is under investigation.
- 11000 block of 93rd Ave. — Report of a dumping complaint behind a local business. A verbal warning was given.
- A 24-year-old male was cited for threats of violence on the 9200 block of Garland Lane.
- A 21-year-old female was cited for vehicle registration/permit/plates required on the 9200 block of Dunkirk Lane.
- A 41-year-old female was cited for possession of burglary tools and theft by swindle on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Tuesday, July 12
- 15400 block of Bass Lake Road — After officers were dispatched to a complaint of juveniles causing a disturbance they located a small amount of marijuana. There are no suspects.
- 9300 block of Deerwood Lane — Officers responded to the listed location for a report of a customer who refused to leave. The male was arrested for warrants and trespassed.
- 17800 block of 83rd Ave. — A community service officer was dispatched to a barking dog complaint. Upon arrival, no violated were observed.
Wednesday, July 13
- 15200 block of 67th Place — After a traffic stop, a male driver was given a citation for possession of marijuana.
- 8400 block of Jonquil Lane — Officers responded to an attempted burglary at the listed address. Case is under investigation.
- 6200 block of Magda Drive — Report of items stolen from a work truck. Case is under investigation.
- A 19-year-old male was cited for drugs on the 15200 block of 67th Place.
- A 27-year-old female was cited for driving after suspension and must carry proof of insurance when operating a vehicle at County Road 81 and Zachary Lane.
Thursday, July 14
- 16500 block of 96th Ave. — A community service officer was dispatched to a dog left in a vehicle. Complaint resolved.
- 12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a stolen backpack with a laptop inside of it. There are no suspects.
- Fernbrook Lane and County Road 81 — Report of a suspicious individual. Upon arrival, no one could be found.
Friday, July 15
- 11500 block of Fountains Drive — Officers responded to a shoplifting at the listed location. No suspects.
- 9700 block of Grove Circle — Officers were dispatched to an alarm at a construction site. Upon arrival, no individuals were located.
- 9800 block of Hospital Drive — A female’s wallet was stolen while at work at this listed location. There are no suspects.
- A 42-year-old male was cited for drugs, warrant arrest and receiving stolen property on the 13800 block of Grove Drive.
- A 23-year-old female was cited for receiving stolen property and warrant arrest on the 13800 block of Grove Drive.
Saturday, July 16
- 8500 block of Forestview Lane — Officers were dispatched to a loud neighbor who were possibly verbally arguing. Upon arrival, it appeared no one was home.
- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of fraudulent use of a victim’s credit card online. No suspect information.
- A 36-year-old female was cited for uninsured vehicle/owner violation on the 12900 block of 63rd Ave.
Sunday, July 17
- 12000 84th Way — Report of a stolen vehicle while a homeowner was gone on vacation. No suspects.
- 12800 block of 88th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to loud music and party. Advised the owner of the complaint and he agreed to keep the noise down.
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a burglary report call where a business was broken into and the suspects stole cash and several items. Case is under investigation.
Monday, July 18
- 8200 block of Kirkwood Lane — Report of a stolen catalytic converter from a vehicle. No suspects.
- 10500 block of County Road 81 — Report of an illegal dumping complaint behind a commercial building. Unable to identify suspects.
Tuesday, July 19
- 6200 block of Quinwood Lane — Report of a raccoon stuck in a dumpster. A community service officer was able to get the raccoon out safely.
- 8500 block of Revere Lane — Report of stolen pool products from a company. No suspects.
- A 25-year-old female was cited for theft on the 13700 block of 83rd Way.
Wednesday, July 20
- 6200 block of Olive Lane — Report of a fraud report.
- 16200 block of 70th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person in the area. Unable to locate the individual.
- 11500 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to the noted location for report or a shoplifter. Suspect was later identified and is pending charges.
- A 21-year-old male was cited for assault and first degree damage to property on the 7700 block of Main St.
Thursday, July 21
- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a theft that occurred at the listed business. Case is under investigation.
- 15300 block of Grove Circle — Two individuals were given citations for theft at the listed business.
- 8200 block of Douglas Lane — Officers assisted Brooklyn Park PD for a burglary call that involved shots fired.
- A 38-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation and giving a peace officer a false name on Main Street.
Friday, July 22
- 6400 block of Hemlock Lane — Reporting party reported hearing someone in the basement while home alone. Officers searched the house and did not find anything suspicious.
- 18100 block of 80th Ave. — Report of an online store account being hacked by another user. There are no suspects.
- 13500 block of Grove Drive — Report of a stolen iPhone from an unlocked vehicle in the parking lot of the listed business.
Saturday, July 23
- 9800 block of Maple rove Parkway — Report of an unknown male making offensive and abusive comments to the reporting party at the gas pump. There is no identifiable suspect information at this time.
- 7900 block of Main St. — Report of an ordinance violation with two males fishing in a “no fishing” area. Both were given verbal warnings.
- 9800 block of Revere Lane — Report of stolen fiber cable from a worksite. There is no suspect information at this time.
- A 31-year-old male was cited for disorderly conduct and giving a peace officer a false name.
Other
- During this time period there were 35 property damage traffic accidents and 10 property damage injury traffic accidents
