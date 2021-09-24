The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Sept. 5 to 11, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Sept. 5
9300 block of Revere Lane — Officers were dispatched to a loud party complaint. The homeowners were given a verbal warning.
10600 block of County Road 81 — There was a report of a lost phone at the listed location.
A 22-year-old male was cited for assault and possessing ammo/firearm by someone with a previous felony conviction on the 9100 block of Zanzibar Lane.
A 20-year-old male was cited for assault, drug possession/sale, fleeing a peace officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Monday, Sept. 6
9500 block of Black Oaks Lane — There was a report of a “slumper” in the drive thru. The driver was not intoxicated, just overly tired.
12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting at the noted location. No video surveillance and no suspects.
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a theft in where some people had stolen some items and taken off in an SUV. There are no suspects.
A 23-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation, carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal transport of a firearm at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
A 44-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
11600 block of Lakeland Drive — Officers were dispatched to an alarm at the noted facility. Nothing appeared to be tampered with or broken at the scene.
16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of counterfeit bills used at the noted location. Case is being investigated.
12000 101st Ave . — There was a report of a stolen vehicle parked in an open garage during the over night hours. This is an on-going investigation.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
11800 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of a stolen backpack from the cab of a moving truck. The backpack contained multiple electronic items. Case is under investigation.
11800 block of 99th Ave. — There was a report of a group of children going into the homeowner’s garage without consent. The children’s guardians were notified.
Thursday, Sept. 9
17600 block of 76th Ave. — There was a report of a suspicious noise of metal crashing coming from outside a homeowner’s residence while sleeping. Went out to discover there was no one there.
Elm Creek Blvd. and Hemlock Lane — There was a report of a motor vehicle theft at a construction site. Case is under investigation.
9400 block of Fernbrook Lane — There was a report of a suspicious looking male at the noted location. Officers were not able to locate a male matching the description given.
Friday, Sept. 10
7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — A burglary was reported at a hotel room that had been broken into and trashed. Case under investigation.
8300 block of Arrowwood Lane — There was a report of a raccoon stuck in a window well. A community service officer caught the raccoon and released it to a nearby forest preservation.
13400 block of Grove Drive — A gas no pay was reported at the listed location.
A 23-year-old male was cited for theft and assault on the 16800 block of 91st Ave.
Saturday, Sept. 11
7400 block of East Fish Lake Road — A loud music complaint was reported at a business that functions as a gym. Case referred to the city.
15300 block of Grove Circle — A female was cited and trespassed for shoplifting.
14200 block of Territorial Road — There was a burglary report of multiple storage units that were broken into at an apartment complex. This case is currently being investigated.
A 32-year-old male was cited for violating a no contact order on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
Other
During this time period there were 19 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.