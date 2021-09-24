The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Sept. 5 to 11, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.

Sunday, Sept. 5

9300 block of Revere Lane — Officers were dispatched to a loud party complaint. The homeowners were given a verbal warning.

10600 block of County Road 81 — There was a report of a lost phone at the listed location.

A 22-year-old male was cited for assault and possessing ammo/firearm by someone with a previous felony conviction on the 9100 block of Zanzibar Lane.

A 20-year-old male was cited for assault, drug possession/sale, fleeing a peace officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd.

Monday, Sept. 6

9500 block of Black Oaks Lane — There was a report of a “slumper” in the drive thru. The driver was not intoxicated, just overly tired.

12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting at the noted location. No video surveillance and no suspects.

11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a theft in where some people had stolen some items and taken off in an SUV. There are no suspects.

A 23-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation, carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal transport of a firearm at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.

A 44-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

11600 block of Lakeland Drive — Officers were dispatched to an alarm at the noted facility. Nothing appeared to be tampered with or broken at the scene.

16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of counterfeit bills used at the noted location. Case is being investigated.

12000 101st Ave . — There was a report of a stolen vehicle parked in an open garage during the over night hours. This is an on-going investigation.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

11800 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of a stolen backpack from the cab of a moving truck. The backpack contained multiple electronic items. Case is under investigation.

11800 block of 99th Ave. — There was a report of a group of children going into the homeowner’s garage without consent. The children’s guardians were notified.

Thursday, Sept. 9

17600 block of 76th Ave. — There was a report of a suspicious noise of metal crashing coming from outside a homeowner’s residence while sleeping. Went out to discover there was no one there.

Elm Creek Blvd. and Hemlock Lane — There was a report of a motor vehicle theft at a construction site. Case is under investigation.

9400 block of Fernbrook Lane — There was a report of a suspicious looking male at the noted location. Officers were not able to locate a male matching the description given.

Friday, Sept. 10

7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — A burglary was reported at a hotel room that had been broken into and trashed. Case under investigation.

8300 block of Arrowwood Lane — There was a report of a raccoon stuck in a window well. A community service officer caught the raccoon and released it to a nearby forest preservation.

13400 block of Grove Drive — A gas no pay was reported at the listed location.

A 23-year-old male was cited for theft and assault on the 16800 block of 91st Ave.

Saturday, Sept. 11

7400 block of East Fish Lake Road — A loud music complaint was reported at a business that functions as a gym. Case referred to the city.

15300 block of Grove Circle — A female was cited and trespassed for shoplifting.

14200 block of Territorial Road — There was a burglary report of multiple storage units that were broken into at an apartment complex. This case is currently being investigated.

A 32-year-old male was cited for violating a no contact order on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.

Other

During this time period there were 19 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.

