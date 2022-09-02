Sunday, Aug. 7
- 13600 block of 83rd Way — Report of a burglary at the listed business where the safe was emptied. Case is under investigation.
- A 31-year-old female was cited for not carrying proof of insurance while operating a vehicle at Zachary Lane and 93rd Ave.
Monday, Aug. 8
- 13300 block of Grove Drive — Officers were dispatched to a theft of alcohol at the listed business. There are no suspects.
- 11900 Main Street — Officers were dispatched to a theft at the listed restraint where a wallet was stolen. No suspects.
- 9830 block of Revere Lane — Report of suspicious activity at an elementary school. Unfounded.
- A 46-year-old male was cited for operating a vehicle with expired registration, driver’s license suspended, and theft at Elm Creek Blvd. and Zachary Lane.
- A 37-year-old female was cited for theft at Elm Creek Blvd. and Zachary Lane.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
- 15300 block of Grove Circle — Report of two suspects shoplifting at the listed location. Unknown identity of shoplifters.
- 9400 block of Wellington Lane — A 25-year-old male driver was issued a citation for possession of marijuana.
- 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a stolen hard drive at the listed location. Case is under investigation.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
- 12800 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — An officer took a report of unauthorized funds on an individual checking account. No suspects.
- 10600 block of 93rd Ave. — Report of a car alarm going off and causing a disturbance. An officer contacted the owner who was able to turn it off.
- A 36-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
- A 31-year-old female was cited for theft and driving after revocation on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Thursday, Aug. 11
- 11800 block of Fountains Way N— A male driver received a citation for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop.
- 12100 block of 92nd Ave. — Report of a stolen dog tie stake from a front yard. There are no suspects.
- 12900 block of Weaver Lake Road — Report of a disturbance of a group of juveniles at the listed address.
- A 48-year-old male was cited for giving a peace officer a false name on the 8600 block of I-94.
Friday, Aug. 12
- 6800 block of Vicksburg Lane — Report of a loud music complaint at the noted address. The homeowner agreed to turn the music down.
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 39-year-old male suspect as arrested for theft and felony possession of theft tools at the listed business.
- A 49-year-old male was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Saturday, Aug. 13
- 18700 block of 70th Way — Report of a cart push out theft at the listed grocery store.
Other
- During this time period there were 18 property damage traffic accidents and seven property damage injury traffic accidents.
