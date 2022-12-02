Sunday, Nov. 6
- 7200 block of Deerwood Lane — Report of a package theft from a residence. No suspects.
- I-94 and Weaver Lake Road — Report of a traffic complaint where another driver threw a bottle at the reporting party’s vehicle. There are no suspects.
Monday, Nov. 7
- 11500 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to the noted business for a theft of a pair of shoes. Suspects are unknown.
- 10800 block of Sundance Blvd. — Report of identify theft where the perpetrator used the victim’s identity to open an account with a utility company. There are no suspects.
- 15000 block of Grove Circle — Officers were dispatched to a smashed window on a vehicle in the parking lot of a gym. Nothing was taken. No suspects.
- A 40-year-old female and a 42-year-old female were cited for theft by swindle on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
- 9900 block of 108th Place — Report of a noise complaint coming from a lawn service company. Nothing of criminal nature was noted.
- 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of an employee making fraudulent transactions. Case is under investigation.
- 12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a recovered stolen vehicle out of another city. Case referred to other city.
- A 49-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
- 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — A female driver was cited for driving after suspension and being in possession of a fake license.
- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a theft of merchandise at the listed business. No suspects at this time.
- 13300 block of Grove Drive — Report of a theft of services at an auto repair shop. Case is under investigation.
- A 64-year-old female was cited for motor vehicle registration-intent to escape tax and not stopping for a school bus at 94th Ave. and Union Terrace Lane.
- A 31-year-old male was cited for driving after suspension at Main St. and Hemlock Lane.
- A 57-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
- A 34-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation and driver must carry proof of insurance at Elm Creek Blvd. and Main St.
- A 48-year-old male was cited for toxic substances at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
Thursday, Nov. 10
- 11100 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a male huffing compressed air in the parking lot. The vehicle was gone upon officer arrival.
- 15300 block of Grove Circle — Report of a suspicious male potentially huffing some substance on the side of a building. No suspects.
- A 45-year-old male was cited for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle on I-494.
- A 37-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation on the 9500 block of Upland Lane.
- A 37-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
- A 19-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Friday, Nov. 11
- 11400 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a theft of a wallet while a female was shopping at a store. No suspects.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Officers were dispatched to a theft of Lego sets at the listed business. No suspects.
- A 36-year-old male was cited for driver must carry proof of insurance, third degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, rear lamp required on motor vehicle and no drivers license in possession on I-494.
- A 30-year-old male was cited for third degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on I-494.
- A 30-year-old male was cited for sale of drugs on I-494.
Saturday, Nov. 12
- 9300 block of Garland Lane — Officers were dispatched to an ongoing issue of noise disturbances between neighbors.
- A 36-year-old male was cited for failing to stop for a red arrow signal at County Road 81 and Elm Creek Blvd.
Sunday, Nov. 13
- 6800 block of Vicksburg Lane — Report of a broken window on a parked vehicle. Nothing was stolen. No suspects at this time.
- 13900 block of Grove Drive — Report of a theft of a trailer at the listed business. Case is under investigation.
Monday, Nov. 14
- 9200 block of Inland Lane — Report of an individual buying drugs from an unknown suspect. Unknown suspect at this time.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Officers were dispatched to a theft report at the listed business. Case is under investigation for charging.
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 27-year-old male suspect was arrested for theft and fleeing a peace officer at the listed business.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 22-year-old female was arrested for fifth degree drug possession after officers responded to a trespassing complaint.
- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers recovered a stolen vehicle that was unoccupied while out patrolling. Referred to other agency.
- 16500 block of 96th Ave. — A 44-year-old male suspect was arrested for theft at the listed business.
- A 44-year-old male was cited for drugs and receiving stolen property at Bass Lake Road and Maple Grove Parkway.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
- 13800 block of Grove Drive — A female driver was arrested for fifth degree drug possession in the parking lot of a gas station.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Three males were arrested for theft at the above business.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to the noted business for a theft report. Suspects gone upon arrival.
- A 34-year-old female was cited for drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 13800 block of Grove Drive.
Thursday, Nov. 17
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Report of an unknown suspect using someone else’s credit card information to purchase merchandise at a grocery store.
- Fountains Drive and Fountains Way — A 37-year-old male driver was arrested for driving after cancellation.
- 11400 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a suspicious male in the parking lot. The parking lot was driven through and noting unusual was found.
- A 26-year-old male was cited for theft and disorderly conduct on the 9300 block of Sycamore Court.
Friday, Nov. 18
- 12300 block of Main St. — Report of a stolen catalytic converter from a vehicle in a parking lot. No suspects.
- 6200 block of Magda Drive — Report of a dog barking complaint at the listed address. Nothing of significance noted.
- 11800 block of Fountains Way — Report of a guest at a hotel using fraudulent credit cards to book a stay.
Saturday, Nov. 19
- 7900 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a theft of headphones at the listed business. Case is under investigation.
- 9500 block of Dunkirk Lane — Report of a harassing phone call from a customer. Information only report.
- 13800 block of Grove Drive — A 21-year-old female customer was trespassed from a gas station for disorderly conduct.
Other
- During this time period there were 66 property damage traffic accidents and eight property damage injury traffic accidents.
